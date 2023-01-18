Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in NewarkTed RiversNewark, NJ
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey's state colleges and universities could soon be required to release public financial reports
In a bid to increase financial accountability for New Jersey colleges and universities, state lawmakers introduced a package of bills Thursday that would require the schools to release public financial reports. State Sen. Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges spearheaded the package, with...
Professor: Bloomfield College’s mission is impossible without Bloomfield faculty | Opinion
After 28 years of teaching biology at Bloomfield College, I learned last November that our institution would merge with Montclair State University. Like most of my faculty colleagues, Bloomfield has been the focus of my adult life outside of my family.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces legislative package to ensure fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday joined Senator Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges in announcing a legislative package aimed at ensuring fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education in New Jersey. The three bills would implement additional fiscal reporting...
Where’s the outrage? The silence of New Jersey’s Peruvian diaspora to recent state violence is palpable. | Opinion
New Jersey’s Peruvian community has been slow to condemn the violence perpetrated against their compatriots of Indigenous origin. On January 9th, 20 people in the southern province of Puno in Peru were killed by State forces, bringing the total number of civilian deaths in the most recent uprising to 50 throughout the country.
Long Valley removes LGBTQ ‘Safe Zone’ stickers from middle school
School officials in one Morris County town are telling teachers to take down the rainbow stickers meant to comfort students who are part of the LBGTQ+ community.
After quiet renewal of Newark superintendent’s contract, parents urged to attend board meetings
Local and national organizations are urging Newark families to attend upcoming board of education meetings starting Saturday, following word that the contract for the superintendent of the state’s largest school district was renewed automatically last Spring without being advertised ahead of time or announced afterward. “We are urgently looking...
wpunj.edu
An Immigrant, Wife, Mom of 2, School Bus Driver and Standout Student with a Double Major in an Accelerated Master’s Program: Morenia Acosta ’23, MBA ’24
William Paterson University student Morenia Acosta ’23, MBA ‘24 is Will.Power. through and through. Acosta grew up in the Dominican Republic and immigrated to the United States six years ago with her husband, leaving behind the parents and siblings she adores in search of a better life. As...
New Jersey AG files emergent application for recount and recheck of four towns in county impacted by voting system error
The New Jersey attorney general's office on Friday filed an emergent application in superior court to ask for a full recount and recheck of vote tallies in a handful of towns in Monmouth County, which was impacted by a voting system error during the November election.
Illegal immigrants’ kids will now get healthcare in NJ – so woke! (Opinion)
Look, it’s not the kid’s fault. I get that. But when their parents willfully violate our nation’s immigration laws did we really need to add free and low cost healthcare for their children to the long list of benefits they get?. That’s exactly what Gov. Phil Murphy...
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
N.J. town reverses course, will allow slave burial research at colonial-era cemetery
Cedar Grove officials have reversed course and will grant access to university researchers whose request to study the Doremus burial ground, a colonial-era cemetery where enslaved Africans are believed to be buried next to the original settlers, had been previously rebuffed. Cedar Grove’s newly appointed township manager, Joseph Zichelli, on...
Murphy says N.J. public colleges need tougher laws to make sure they don’t waste money
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday threw his support behind proposals he and proponents say would strengthen the finances and oversight of New Jersey’s public colleges and universities. The package of three bills would require the schools to submit annual financial reports and audits, post them online, provide public figures...
Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion
Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
NJ looks to solve nursing shortage
New study says staffing crisis is getting worse as lawmakers consider solutions. New Jersey’s health care workforce could lose another 10,000 nurses to retirement or other jobs over the next few years, according to a new report, further exacerbating the existing staffing shortage in hospitals, nursing homes and home care.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange School District cuts the ribbon on cosmetology room
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, to celebrate the grand opening of a cosmetology room at East Orange Campus High School. Under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Schools Anita Champagne, Dawn Stokes-Tyler, who works in the district’s curriculum and instruction services department, started the cosmetology program at the high school in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the first 20 students in the program began their career and technical education, or CTE, experience via Zoom; 60 students have now enrolled in the program.
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
Pennsylvania governor removes college degree requirement for most state jobs on first full day in office
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order on his first full day in office to remove college degree requirements for 92% of state jobs.
Some votes were counted twice in 4 NJ towns — and one race's result may change
A voting tabulation error caused votes to be counted in four Monmouth County, New Jersey towns, according to the company responsible for the tabulation software. Election Systems and Software provides voting systems to about a third of the state, but says only six districts in Monmouth County towns were affected. [ more › ]
southarkansassun.com
Homeowners, Renters to Receive Up To $1,500 in New Jersey
Homeowners and renters will be receiving up to $1,500 rebates in New Jersey. These rebates are under the state’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program. Homeowners and renters from the state of New Jersey can look forward to receiving up to $1,500 in rebates. These...
FireRescue1
‘It’s dead’: NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
