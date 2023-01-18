ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces legislative package to ensure fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday joined Senator Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges in announcing a legislative package aimed at ensuring fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education in New Jersey. The three bills would implement additional fiscal reporting...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion

Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ looks to solve nursing shortage

New study says staffing crisis is getting worse as lawmakers consider solutions. New Jersey’s health care workforce could lose another 10,000 nurses to retirement or other jobs over the next few years, according to a new report, further exacerbating the existing staffing shortage in hospitals, nursing homes and home care.
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange School District cuts the ribbon on cosmetology room

This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, to celebrate the grand opening of a cosmetology room at East Orange Campus High School. Under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Schools Anita Champagne, Dawn Stokes-Tyler, who works in the district’s curriculum and instruction services department, started the cosmetology program at the high school in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the first 20 students in the program began their career and technical education, or CTE, experience via Zoom; 60 students have now enrolled in the program.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
southarkansassun.com

Homeowners, Renters to Receive Up To $1,500 in New Jersey

Homeowners and renters will be receiving up to $1,500 rebates in New Jersey. These rebates are under the state’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program. Homeowners and renters from the state of New Jersey can look forward to receiving up to $1,500 in rebates. These...
NEW JERSEY STATE

