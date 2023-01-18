Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
Two arrested in Ypsilanti for stealing packages in separate incidents
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department says they have arrested two package thieves in two separate incidents this month. A 45-year-old man from Ypsilanti was arrested at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 7. He was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing mail and packages in the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle. Police received the report after a resident saw the man going through mail and packages.After investigating, they discovered some of the packages stolen had new baby clothes. The suspect was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Police say all stolen property was recovered.A second suspect was arrested on Jan. 16 at about 11:15 a.m. Police say a Ypsilanti man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of stealing Amazon packages from two different victims.According to police, one of these packages contained dog medication.He was arrested near Brown Street and Davis Avenue on warrants from several jurisdictions.
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
MSP: Loaded Glock pistol seized in Inkster traffic stop, driver arrested
When Michigan State Police stopped a driver for holding up traffic at an intersection, they discovered the man had a loaded pistol – but no concealed carry license.
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek suspect in aggravated assault
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault this month on the city's east side. The suspect and a 64-year-old man exchanged words in the parking lot near Prince Liquor in the 9900 block of Gratiot around 7:53 p.m. Jan. 4, investigators said in a statement.
Troy police catch Detroit woman in the act of stealing mail, find more stolen mail in her car
Khaira Howard of Detroit has been charged with multiple counts of receiving and concealing property, after Troy police caught her in the act of stealing mail, a crime that’s been on the rise in the community.
Voice News
New Baltimore bank robbery suspect in custody
A Macomb Township teen wanted in connection with Tuesday’s bank robbery in downtown New Baltimore is in custody, police said late Friday afternoon. Jacob Robert Edwards, 18, was sought for questioning by police after the Huntington Bank branch on Washington Street, between Main and Alfred streets, was robbed at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Despite an intensive manhunt, authorities had been unable to locate him until he was taken into custody in Illinois.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
fox2detroit.com
5 suspects accused of trying to steal Ram trucks from Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant face charges
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Five men are facing charges after authorities say they tried to steal Dodge Ram pickup trucks from the Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant Tuesday. Police arrested seven suspects after they tried to steal around 10 trucks from the assembly plant parking lot at 7500...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 3 teens arrested in violent carjacking of women in unrelated crimes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man and a teenager have both been arrested for a merciless carjacking Detroit's west side on Sunday that was caught on surveillance camera and police arrested two other teens for an unrelated carjacking. According to police, a woman in her 40s was pumping gas...
Arab American News
Dearborn Police responded to more than 82,000 calls, doubled speeding tickets in 2022
DEARBORN — The Dearborn Police Department has released its “year in review” statistics for 2022. The infographic it released displays an increase or decrease in each category for 2022 in comparison to 2021. The categories include service calls, arrests, crashes and citations for speeding and stop sign and traffic signal violations.
thesalinepost.com
50-Year-Old Plymouth Woman Shot and Killed in Pittsfield Township
A 50-year-old woman from Plymouth is dead after she was shot in Pittsfield Township Thursday morning. The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Plaza Drive, an area home to businesses like Zingerman's Bakehouse, Dollar Bill Printing and many others, northwest of the Costco store. Police found the woman dead...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
fox2detroit.com
Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car on Fort Street in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Riverview police are investigating a crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. Their condition...
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
Man wanted in Plymouth woman's death found dead in Clare, police say
Neighbors describe incident involving police, EMTs months prior, around the time suspect was last scene around the neighborhood
Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County bank robbery suspect seen wandering around home
Police are looking for a suspect who they believe robbed a New Baltimore bank. Later that day, he was seen on a Ring camera wandering around a Macomb Township home.
Car thieves attempt to drive off with 10 trucks from the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant
An early-morning robbery at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant was foiled by multiple police departments, who arrested six suspects and recovered 10 pickup trucks.
downriversundaytimes.com
Man evicted from motel arrested for meth, active warrant
TAYLOR — A 29-year-old Romulus man who was waiting outside a hotel for a ride the afternoon of Jan. 3 with his brother and his brother’s two children was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant as well as possession of crystal methamphetamine. A complaint was filed...
Comments / 0