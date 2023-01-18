Read full article on original website
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon captured the attention of drivers and onlookers. The motive for the ride was not known; however, the name 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The group...
Order details judge's ruling on 911 funding complaint
An order filed Thursday explains in detail a superior court judge’s ruling regarding 911 funding which the city of Roanoke Rapids raised objections to in a complaint. Judge Jeffrey Foster ultimately ruled in the county’s favor January 4. “The court specifically concludes as a matter of law that,...
First UMC donates $20,000 to ECU North council
First United Methodist Church in Roanoke Rapids donated $20,000 to the ECH Health North Hospital Development Council. The funds will be earmarked for cancer care. ECU North said when it became apparent in May that First United Methodist Church had to close its doors, church officials wanted to leave a legacy in the community.
Site revealed for new high school
JACKSON – “We know, given the right circumstances and the right environment, they can thrive. And we are going to invest in that thriving, in their future, and our community’s future.”. Those were the words of Northampton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins, speaking about the district’s...
Jackson-Feild Behavioral of Jarratt constantly evolving with the times
Jackson-Field Behavioral has been a part of the Emporia-Greensville community for 103 years under one name or another. The site provides treatment for children who have severe emotional disorders. It also provides the youth a home and an education through the Gwaltney School, founded in 1994. Shortly into the new...
Daniel Clifton Madron
Daniel Clifton Madron, 35, died as a result of a vehicle crash on Jan. 17, 2023. Daniel was born in Halifax County, the son of the late Teresa J. Walker and Cliff Hargrave. Daniel had a love for all vehicles, but mustangs were his favorite. He was employed by Papa...
Drive-by shooter arrested
HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
Early-morning house fire in Bethel kills two, one escapes
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
Drugs, 4 guns, $11K+ seized during search of convicted felon’s Roanoke Rapids home, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they arrested a convicted felon after finding multiple drugs, guns and thousands of dollars in a Roanoke Rapids home. The sheriff’s office, along with the Hazardous Entry Arrest Team (HEAT) and Roanoke Rapids police, said they executed a search warrant...
Man caught with cocaine, guns and $11,000 cash in Halifax County, sheriff says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man earlier this week for having numerous drugs, cash and illegally possessing firearms. On Thursday afternoon, deputies and agents with the Narcotics Division of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the...
RR man faces numerous drug counts following Va. Ave. raid
A 50-year-old Roanoke Rapids man faces numerous drug charges following the execution of a search warrant Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Katoe Harris Sr. was at the residence in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue when the narcotics division, Hazardous Entry and Arrest Team and the Roanoke Rapids Police Department served the warrant based on an investigation.
South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order
LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
Delores Harvey Butler Hux
Delores Harvey Butler Hux, 92, of Littleton passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. Delores was born May 16, 1930, in Charlotte County, VA to the late Thomas Edward Harvey and Essie Belle St. John Harvey. She was also preceded in death by her...
3 armed robberies at stores may be linked, Halifax County sheriff says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three business armed robberies this week that deputies believe may be related. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dollar General on Ringwood Road in Enfield was robbed. On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., the Subway restaurant on West...
Duo arrested for thefts at Target and 5 other stores, Rocky Mount police say
The burglaries or attempted burglaries all happened between Monday and Tuesday, police said.
Yvonne Merritt Hathaway
It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Mrs Yvonne Merritt Hathaway. Yvonne, 83yo, passed peacefully January 10, 2023. Yvonne was born October 26, 1939 in Roanoke Rapids, NC to Fletcher and Louise Merritt. Yvonne is survived by her younger brother Samuel Merritt, sons James,...
Sheriff's office probes three armed robberies
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate armed robberies which have occurred on January 13 and 14 and one Wednesday night. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said based on the way the suspects are dressed as seen in limited video footage, the type of businesses being robbed and the times in which they are being robbed, investigators are currently treating the crimes as related.
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
2 suspects rob, flee Henderson drug store, police say
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects robbed and fled a Henderson drug store Thursday morning, the Henderson Police Department said. On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., two subjects entered Mast Family Drug Store at 418 Dabney Drive. After entering the store, police said they showed a firearm and demanded prescription medication.
King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
