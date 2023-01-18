ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banana 101.5

Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary

A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
DEWITT, MI
WLNS

Lansing father works to keep son’s legacy alive

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of a father’s love for his son, and the pain of losing him. “When he was murdered you know I had darkness come. I was feeling in a dark moment,” said Lansing Father, Michael McKissic. But it’s also one of healing and hopes that today is anything but […]
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit child care owner profiled in Free Press receives $20K on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'

When Betty Henderson, who owns a 24-hour child care center in Detroit, was profiled intheFree Press several months ago, she wasn’t sure how much longer she could endure the struggle of keeping her center open. Besides the razor-thin margins — or even losses — inherent in operating a child care center and the exceedingly long hours required to run one around the clock, Henderson felt unsupported and uncertain about the future.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

It Sounds Like Chipotle is Not Coming to Grand Blanc After All

It looks like Grand Blanc won't be getting a new Chipotle restaurant after all. At least not in the location where developers originally wanted it. Back in September, we told you that the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue in the vacant lot next to Rite Aid. It would have been a brand new 2,300-square-foot building...if plans were approved. It would have been the perfect spot (in my opinion).
GRAND BLANC, MI
25newsnow.com

You Gotta Eat: Lola’s

PONTIAC (25 News Now) - On this show, we love a unique treat, and there’s a spot here in town serving quality cuisine you won’t find for miles. Owner Anna Hoerner was exposed to great food at an early age, and after culinary school, she knew Pontiac was a perfect place to open Lola’s.
PONTIAC, MI
Banana 101.5

Lapeer Days 2023 Dates Announced – What You Need To Know

Dates have been announced for Michigan's largest free festival - Lapeer Days in historic downtown Lapeer. The annual event takes place every August and these are the dates for 2023,. Friday, August 18th. Saturday, August 19th. Sunday, August 20th. Along with great food and fun, Lapeer Days is legendary for...
LAPEER, MI
The Flint Journal

Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Downtown Flushing, MI Welcomes New Husband & Wife Run Barber Shop

Across the street from Kathy's 126 Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Flushing is the Professional Center building... and a brand-new barber shop for the community. Shoebox Barber Shop is located at 117 Cherry Street Downtown Flushing. It's in the same building as the dentist and Flushing Optical at the corner of Cherry & Main Streets.
FLUSHING, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

