Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Related
"It's So Cold in the D" turns 15 — the truth behind the accidental Detroit anthem we can't stop singing
15 years ago, before the term “viral video” was commonplace, Detroit artist T-Baby spun a global hit called “It’s So Cold in the D”. On a new episode of The Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark talks to the artist about how the song changed her life.
Love This – GB’s Pub & Grub To Host Valentine’s Speed Dating
If you are single and ready to mingle - GB's Pub & Grub in Grand Blanc has the perfect event for you. Just in time for Valentine's Day - the new hot spot will be hosting its first annual Valentine's Speed Dating event. This is your opportunity to meet the person of your dreams.
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary
A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
Lansing father works to keep son’s legacy alive
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of a father’s love for his son, and the pain of losing him. “When he was murdered you know I had darkness come. I was feeling in a dark moment,” said Lansing Father, Michael McKissic. But it’s also one of healing and hopes that today is anything but […]
Detroit child care owner profiled in Free Press receives $20K on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
When Betty Henderson, who owns a 24-hour child care center in Detroit, was profiled intheFree Press several months ago, she wasn’t sure how much longer she could endure the struggle of keeping her center open. Besides the razor-thin margins — or even losses — inherent in operating a child care center and the exceedingly long hours required to run one around the clock, Henderson felt unsupported and uncertain about the future.
Why Is Aretha Franklin’s Detroit Home Listed On Zillow With No Interior Photos?
Detroit is no stranger to great musical talent as many of the music industry's best have come from Motown Records or just the city of Detroit in general. Famous American singer Aretha Franklin is a Detroit, Michigan native, and her childhood home is up for sale. It's not uncommon for...
It Sounds Like Chipotle is Not Coming to Grand Blanc After All
It looks like Grand Blanc won't be getting a new Chipotle restaurant after all. At least not in the location where developers originally wanted it. Back in September, we told you that the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw Street and Bush Avenue in the vacant lot next to Rite Aid. It would have been a brand new 2,300-square-foot building...if plans were approved. It would have been the perfect spot (in my opinion).
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Lola’s
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - On this show, we love a unique treat, and there’s a spot here in town serving quality cuisine you won’t find for miles. Owner Anna Hoerner was exposed to great food at an early age, and after culinary school, she knew Pontiac was a perfect place to open Lola’s.
Lapeer Days 2023 Dates Announced – What You Need To Know
Dates have been announced for Michigan's largest free festival - Lapeer Days in historic downtown Lapeer. The annual event takes place every August and these are the dates for 2023,. Friday, August 18th. Saturday, August 19th. Sunday, August 20th. Along with great food and fun, Lapeer Days is legendary for...
New Corunna Bar – Kooters In The Field Announces Opening Date
If everything goes according to plan, Kooters In The Field will be open for business this month. Kooters In The Field is a new bar and grill on M-21 in Corunna, Michigan. The spot is owned and operated by Kirk Norman who also owns Snappers On The Water in Fenton.
Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers
From ‘Better Made’ to ‘how to get paid’
Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Downtown Flushing, MI Welcomes New Husband & Wife Run Barber Shop
Across the street from Kathy's 126 Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Flushing is the Professional Center building... and a brand-new barber shop for the community. Shoebox Barber Shop is located at 117 Cherry Street Downtown Flushing. It's in the same building as the dentist and Flushing Optical at the corner of Cherry & Main Streets.
Great Debate – What Is The Oldest Coney Island In Flint Area?
Flint is known for a lot of great things including, people, places, music, and food. One food in particular that comes to mind is the Flint-style coney dog. A question was recently posted on the Memories of Flint Facebook page,. 'What is the oldest coney around Flint still open? ....
This Grand Blanc Parking Lot Doesn’t Suck as Bad As Everyone Says
There is one parking lot in Grand Blanc that everyone is always complaining about. It's one of the most hated parking lots in Genesee County. Residents complain the parking lot is too small, too congested, and poorly designed. While all of that may be true, it's still not as bad as everyone makes it out to be.
18 Flint-Area Restaurants That Still Serve Food After 9 PM
The days of most restaurants staying open late are long gone. Since the COVID pandemic, many bars and restaurants in the area don't stay open as late as they use to. Unfortunately, that poses a problem for the night owls and second or third-shifters out there. Nowadays, it is very...
'I know she's out there': Detroit family pleads for answers in search for woman who hasn't been seen in months
The family of 45-year-old Carmelita Williams of Detroit is asking for the public’s help to try and find her. She’s officially reported as missing since Dec. 9, but she may have gone missing in April. WWJ‘s Ryan Marshall has the story.
Banana 101.5
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0