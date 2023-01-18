Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
Swimmer Goes Missing: Pacifica CAVicki Moore RealtorPacifica, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is gone but frost is here: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight Saturday to 9 a.m. in the Bay Area, according to official reports. The notice comes from the National Weather Service in San Francisco, who also said there are possible threats to life or property in North and East Bay interior valleys and the Santa Clara Valley-including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest.
NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes the Bay Area region near Cloverdale on Thursday
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered in the North Bay rattled folks on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
2.9-magnitude earthquake detected on Peninsula
PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in San Mateo County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:55 p.m. in Portola Valley, which is about six miles east of Palo Alto. A USGS map shows the earthquake struck in the area of Portola Road and […]
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
svvoice.com
Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park
Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
One more storm set to bring rain to SF Bay Area on Wednesday
The system is expected to be weak and bring minimal rainfall on Wednesday evening.
Landslide shifts Orinda home off base, several feet down hillside after storms
A county building official deemed it unsafe to stay after the home slid off its base and moved several feet down the hill. See the damage here:
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
KQED
'Our Worst Nightmare': As Storms Raged, Some 62 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Bay Area Waterways, Streets and Yards
Close to 5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oakland waterways during record-breaking rainfall on New Year’s Eve. In nearby Castro Valley, residents reported sewage backing up into their drains and front yards. “This is our worst nightmare,” said Michael Nelson, spokesperson for the Castro Valley Sanitary District....
Houses in Livermore damaged by flood waters
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The storms may have passed, but in the East Bay other nature has left a lot of damage. In Livermore, homeowners suffered property damage due to flooding. KRON4 met with one woman who believes she will have to gut and remodel her whole house. Twenty-six years in this home, and Gloria […]
sfstandard.com
Who Drinks and Smokes the Most in the Bay Area? These Maps Show the Hotspots
With the December holidays in the rearview mirror and many embracing their resolutions for a Dry January, The Standard took a clear-eyed look into a new analysis of the region’s drinking and smoking habits. Most Bay Area counties binge-drink more often than the national average, according to a December...
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
PG&E bills prompting sticker shock from Bay Area customers
Sticker shock is the new normal at the pump, at the grocery store, and now at home with some eye-popping utility bills, making for some tough decisions for Bay Area families already tight on cash."We just had to have a brand-new furnace put in, which is more energy efficient so we were kind of excited about that," said Debbie Oertel. Oertel keeps her Martinez home at a low temperature. "It's at 66 and what do you normally keep it on," explained Oertel. "That is pretty much our normal." She watches how hot her water gets and runs her...
Preliminary 3.9 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy in San Benito Co., USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County Thursday morning as Biden visits the region.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain
South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
