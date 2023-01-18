ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

CBS San Francisco

Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain is gone but frost is here: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight Saturday to 9 a.m. in the Bay Area, according to official reports. The notice comes from the National Weather Service in San Francisco, who also said there are possible threats to life or property in North and East Bay interior valleys and the Santa Clara Valley-including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest.
NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

2.9-magnitude earthquake detected on Peninsula

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in San Mateo County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:55 p.m. in Portola Valley, which is about six miles east of Palo Alto. A USGS map shows the earthquake struck in the area of Portola Road and […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide

CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
svvoice.com

Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park

Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Houses in Livermore damaged by flood waters

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The storms may have passed, but in the East Bay other nature has left a lot of damage. In Livermore, homeowners suffered property damage due to flooding. KRON4 met with one woman who believes she will have to gut and remodel her whole house. Twenty-six years in this home, and Gloria […]
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

PG&E bills prompting sticker shock from Bay Area customers

Sticker shock is the new normal at the pump, at the grocery store, and now at home with some eye-popping utility bills, making for some tough decisions for Bay Area families already tight on cash."We just had to have a brand-new furnace put in, which is more energy efficient so we were kind of excited about that," said Debbie Oertel. Oertel keeps her Martinez home at a low temperature. "It's at 66 and what do you normally keep it on," explained Oertel. "That is pretty much our normal." She watches how hot her water gets and runs her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain

South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
LOS GATOS, CA

