Hartford, CT

Journal Inquirer

More than 2,000 students restrained or secluded in 2020-21

More than 2,000 Connecticut special education students were restrained or secluded a total of 23,511 times in 2020-21, new state data shows, even as many school districts employed remote or hybrid instruction for much of the year. Use of the controversial techniques led to 134 injuries, including six that met...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Homes For Our Troops donates house to injured Cheshire Marine Corporal

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The national non-profit organization Homes For Our Troops donated a home to an injured Marine Corporal on Saturday. The Marine, Corporal Roger Rua, was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. On Saturday, HFOT held a special ceremony where they presented the house to Rua through contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate […]
CHESHIRE, CT
New Haven Independent

Mayoral ​“Explorer” Crafts Activist Platform

New Haven can stop making drug arrests (while still confiscating fentanyl). It can stop making gun arrests (while confiscating more illegal guns). It can build needed new housing in places it never dreamed before, or change or even override zoning barriers. It can even teach kids how to read rather than teach them how not to read.
NEW HAVEN, CT
qvcc.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

CT State Community College’s first chief of police Chris Chute (center) is sworn in by Chris Watson, state’s attorney as his mother Norma Chute (left) looks on. Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

After Roe, what comes next for abortion and anti-abortion movements in CT?

As states continue to navigate the post-Roe legal landscape, Democrats in Connecticut are planning to build on their efforts last year to strengthen abortion protections while Republicans are proposing bills to require parental consent for minors to get an abortion. The overturning of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Roe...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Yale changes medical leave policies amid mental health lawsuit

NEW HAVEN — Yale University students who need to take time off for medical reasons now can take a leave of absence instead of withdrawing from the school entirely. That’s one of many changes in policies the university announced this week. The updates come after the university was sued by a group of current students and alumni for alleged discriminatory withdrawal and readmission policies for students with mental health issues.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hamden residents voice concerns at public safety meeting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members voiced their concerns to local leaders and law enforcement officers at a public safety meeting at Hamden Town Hall Thursday night. Prior to the meeting residents submitted questions via email for the public safety meeting and the city of Hamden was ready to listen.  Residents aired their grievances on […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Hamden rolling shoot-out leaves one wounded

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was wounded during a rolling shoot-out in Hamden Saturday morning. Both Hamden and New Haven police were notified of a rolling shoot-out involving two cars that matched the same description. Hamden police were dispatched to the area of Mather Street and Dixwell Avenue and were notified by […]
HAMDEN, CT
The Center Square

Connecticut Republicans pitch energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Republicans are pitching their own energy relief plan that calls for reducing electricity costs by cutting state taxes and eliminating utility bill surcharges. The plan, unveiled this week, includes proposals to do away with fees tacked onto utility bills, tap into more nuclear and hydropower, reform how utilities procure energy, as well as policy changes aimed at giving utility rate regulators more "independence" from other state agencies. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Proposal to change name of Thames River

Dan Haar talks about Lamont's proposed tax cuts for businesses, a proposed name change for the Thames River, and Pepperidge Farm's business in CT. NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Updated: 13 hours ago. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Cutting It Close At Sports Clips

2023-01-21@1:05pm–#Fairfield CT– An elderly woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after she drove through the front door at Sports Clips located at 2395 Black Rock Turnpike. Joe Cihak was about a minute into his haircut when the accident occurred. To make matters worse, Joe’s car was also hit by the elderly woman’s car.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

East Haven mayor running for reelection

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora (D) recently announced his plans to run for a third term in the mayoral election. Carfora told News 8 it was an easy decision to make, stating that he still has some work to do.A Democrat, Carfora succeeded Joe Maturo, a Republican who served nine […]
EAST HAVEN, CT

