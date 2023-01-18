Read full article on original website
Bill proposed in Connecticut legislature allows 12-year-olds to be vaccinated without parental consent.
Democrats within the Connecticut state legislature have proposed a new state law, allowing children to make their own decisions on vaccinations at age 12. Many Connecticut parents are pushing against the proposed legislation, of which their children could get jabbed with vaccinations, without parental consent.
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Journal Inquirer
More than 2,000 students restrained or secluded in 2020-21
More than 2,000 Connecticut special education students were restrained or secluded a total of 23,511 times in 2020-21, new state data shows, even as many school districts employed remote or hybrid instruction for much of the year. Use of the controversial techniques led to 134 injuries, including six that met...
Recommendations for early voting in Connecticut
Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas is spelling out how she thinks Connecticut should conduct early in person voting. Fifty-nine-percent of voters approved the Constitutional amendment at the ballot box last year.
Homes For Our Troops donates house to injured Cheshire Marine Corporal
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The national non-profit organization Homes For Our Troops donated a home to an injured Marine Corporal on Saturday. The Marine, Corporal Roger Rua, was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. On Saturday, HFOT held a special ceremony where they presented the house to Rua through contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate […]
Mayoral “Explorer” Crafts Activist Platform
New Haven can stop making drug arrests (while still confiscating fentanyl). It can stop making gun arrests (while confiscating more illegal guns). It can build needed new housing in places it never dreamed before, or change or even override zoning barriers. It can even teach kids how to read rather than teach them how not to read.
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
qvcc.edu
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
CT State Community College’s first chief of police Chris Chute (center) is sworn in by Chris Watson, state’s attorney as his mother Norma Chute (left) looks on. Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College.
darientimes.com
After Roe, what comes next for abortion and anti-abortion movements in CT?
As states continue to navigate the post-Roe legal landscape, Democrats in Connecticut are planning to build on their efforts last year to strengthen abortion protections while Republicans are proposing bills to require parental consent for minors to get an abortion. The overturning of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Roe...
trumbulltimes.com
Yale changes medical leave policies amid mental health lawsuit
NEW HAVEN — Yale University students who need to take time off for medical reasons now can take a leave of absence instead of withdrawing from the school entirely. That’s one of many changes in policies the university announced this week. The updates come after the university was sued by a group of current students and alumni for alleged discriminatory withdrawal and readmission policies for students with mental health issues.
Hamden residents voice concerns at public safety meeting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members voiced their concerns to local leaders and law enforcement officers at a public safety meeting at Hamden Town Hall Thursday night. Prior to the meeting residents submitted questions via email for the public safety meeting and the city of Hamden was ready to listen. Residents aired their grievances on […]
Hamden rolling shoot-out leaves one wounded
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was wounded during a rolling shoot-out in Hamden Saturday morning. Both Hamden and New Haven police were notified of a rolling shoot-out involving two cars that matched the same description. Hamden police were dispatched to the area of Mather Street and Dixwell Avenue and were notified by […]
Man dies, another wounded in New Haven Whalley Ave. double shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died and another man was injured during a double shooting in New Haven early Saturday morning. The New Haven Police Department responded to 296 Whalley Ave. around 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the parking lot and found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In 6 CT Counties By CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in six of Connecticut's eight counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties...
Connecticut Republicans pitch energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Republicans are pitching their own energy relief plan that calls for reducing electricity costs by cutting state taxes and eliminating utility bill surcharges. The plan, unveiled this week, includes proposals to do away with fees tacked onto utility bills, tap into more nuclear and hydropower, reform how utilities procure energy, as well as policy changes aimed at giving utility rate regulators more "independence" from other state agencies. ...
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Proposal to change name of Thames River
Dan Haar talks about Lamont's proposed tax cuts for businesses, a proposed name change for the Thames River, and Pepperidge Farm's business in CT. NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Updated: 13 hours ago. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for...
'Emotional Encounter': Would-Be Suicide Attempt Ends In Hug In New Haven
A heartfelt moment was shared when a New Haven police officer was able to stop a man from jumping off a bridge. On Friday, Jan. 13, while on patrol, two police officers in the neighborhood of Fair Haven were alerted that a man in distress was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Cutting It Close At Sports Clips
2023-01-21@1:05pm–#Fairfield CT– An elderly woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after she drove through the front door at Sports Clips located at 2395 Black Rock Turnpike. Joe Cihak was about a minute into his haircut when the accident occurred. To make matters worse, Joe’s car was also hit by the elderly woman’s car.
East Haven mayor running for reelection
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora (D) recently announced his plans to run for a third term in the mayoral election. Carfora told News 8 it was an easy decision to make, stating that he still has some work to do.A Democrat, Carfora succeeded Joe Maturo, a Republican who served nine […]
