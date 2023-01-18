ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Woman accused in stabbing death of Mount Dora elderly couple indicted on murder charges

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Lake County woman has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of an elderly Mount Dora couple on Jan. 1.

On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Vickie Lynn Williams on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft in the deaths of Sharon and Darryl Getman.

On New Year’s Eve, the Getmans were stabbed inside their home in the Waterman Village senior living community.

On Jan. 2, investigators in Georgia arrested Williams after they spotted Williams driving the couple’s car.

Williams told officers she was homeless and had been living in the car, which she said she borrowed from a friend.

When detectives interviewed Williams, she told them she hadn’t been to Florida since 2019.

According to an arrest affidavit, Williams’ mother and son identified her to police from surveillance photos taken in Waterman Village.

Detectives also said several items found inside the home helped tie Williams to the crime.

Williams is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on no bond.

