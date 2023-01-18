ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

NY man charged with spitting on, threatening to assault police in Tyrone

By Rian Bossler
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man is facing felony charges in Blair County after police said he spit on and threatened to assault officers.

Tyrone Borough police were sent to Penn Highlands Tyrone Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 5:20 p.m. for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Joshua Eckman, 41, of Utica, New York, who was reportedly taken to the hospital by a patrolman after he was reported as a suspicious person.

According to the criminal complaint, Eckman had been drinking a 4 Loko alcoholic drink and was drunk. Police said Eckman had several outbursts and made derogatory comments toward nurses while he was in the hospital waiting room. Officers then removed Eckman from the building and put him in a patrol vehicle.

Road rage incident escalated to shots being fired in Cambria County, police say

Shortly after he was placed in the vehicle, officers told Eckman he was being arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he allegedly made another loud outburst. According to police, Eckman refused to exit the vehicle to be handcuffed and officers were forced to physically remove him.

Police said Eckman resisted officers while he was being arrested and placed back into the vehicle. Eckman was then taken to the Tyrone Police Station where police detailed in court documents he spit at and threatened to find and assault an officer after he was released.

Eckman was later taken to UPMC Altoona by ambulance after he complained of chest pain. According to the criminal complaint, Eckman also spit on the face of a police sergeant twice as he was being placed in the ambulance. Police additionally noted in court documents Eckman spit at hospital staff and hospital police.

Eckman was arraigned on Monday, Jan. 16 and placed in Blair County Prison where he is being held on $30,000 bail. He’s charged with two felony counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, one felony count of criminal attempt, resisting arrest and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24.

WTAJ

WTAJ

