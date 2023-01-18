ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
247Sports

Four-star guard Juke Harris names his top six

After naming his top 12 schools at the end of October, top-50 junior Juke Harris announced that he is down to a list of six schools. Kansas, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech all made the cut for the 6-foot-4 junior out of Salisbury (N.C.). "Every team made...
FanBuzz

"The Best Team in the Country": Charles Barkley Drops Truth Bomb About Alabama Hoops

A tiger doesn't change its stripes, but sometimes an Auburn Tiger can't run from a stone-cold fact. That's exactly what happened when Charles Barkley was asked who the best college basketball team in the country was. Being the unbiased and fair basketball analyst that he is, Chuck swallowed his pride and put college rivalries aside and said what most of us have known for months.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny has eyes set on one college school

Bronny James may not be at the top of his college recruitment class, but there’s no denying that this young man has emerged as one of the most talked about prospects entering the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. The fact that he’s the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James obviously has a lot to do with all the hype surrounding the 18-year-old, and this is also one of the reasons why schools from around the nation have reportedly been keeping their eye on Bronny.
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

