Williams County, ND

KFYR-TV

Trial set in Williams County murder case

WILLISTON, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have set trial dates for a 34-year-old man charged with murder in Williams County. Jacob Long waived his preliminary hearing and arraignment scheduled for this week and entered a not guilty plea, according to online records. He’s charged in the death of 30-year-old...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
20-year-old Wildrose man dead in Williams County crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KMOT) - A 20-year-old Wildrose man was pronounced dead at a Williston hospital from injuries he received when his pickup ran into the back of a semi that was slowing down to turn at an intersection near Williston. The crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. Wednesday on Highway...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KX News

What’s happening this weekend? January 21-22

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? KX will always have you covered. In our weekend catalog, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here are a few of our favorites from around our service […]
BISMARCK, ND

