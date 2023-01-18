Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Trial set in Williams County murder case
WILLISTON, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have set trial dates for a 34-year-old man charged with murder in Williams County. Jacob Long waived his preliminary hearing and arraignment scheduled for this week and entered a not guilty plea, according to online records. He’s charged in the death of 30-year-old...
KFYR-TV
20-year-old Wildrose man dead in Williams County crash
WILLISTON, N.D. (KMOT) - A 20-year-old Wildrose man was pronounced dead at a Williston hospital from injuries he received when his pickup ran into the back of a semi that was slowing down to turn at an intersection near Williston. The crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. Wednesday on Highway...
Williston man arrested for terrorizing and holding a woman against her will
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Williston man (Joshua Sanders) has been arrested for terrorizing and holding a woman he was dating against her will after the man threatened the woman because he did not like her physical appearance. According to an affidavit, on roughly December 16th Sanders and the woman he was dating were […]
What’s happening this weekend? January 21-22
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? KX will always have you covered. In our weekend catalog, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here are a few of our favorites from around our service […]
Comments / 0