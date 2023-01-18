ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FOX Sports

Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery

Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos is 'lining up' per reports | THE HERD

A report has surfaced, from Denver reporter Mike Klis, that Sean Payton was impressed with the Denver Broncos during his head coaching interview Monday. Colin Cowherd explains the Broncos would be a great fit for Payton because the defense is good, and because they know they need to clean up the offensive line. Colin then dives into the issues with Russell Wilson and believes Payton will be able to mend relationships between Wilson and the younger players in the locker room.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Kansas City's divisional playoff game against Jacksonville after halftime Saturday, bouncing onto the field on the balky right ankle that was heavily taped during the first half. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter when he moved...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?

Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX Sports

Denver Broncos' New Brass, Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Legacy, & more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

Peter Schrager speaks on the Denver Broncos new ownership and search to find a new head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated his playoff win at Waffle House, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy's legacy is on the line with this playoff run and the Arizona Cardinals new General Manager Monti Ossenfort has an interesting background.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Las Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Is Greg Roman's departure good for Lamar Jackson & Ravens? | SPEAK

LeSean McCoy weighs in on Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman and his departure from the organization. McCoy looks back to his playing career with Roman as OC and explains Lamar Jackson does not fit Roman’s outdated play calling style. McCoy believes a new OC will bring great change to the Ravens offense that struggled mightily this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Ed Reed leaves Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

NFL divisional odds: How to bet Giants-Eagles

There won't be any secrets or surprises when longtime rivals the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles play in a NFL divisional playoff game Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. The NFC East Division teams will face each other for the third time in seven weeks. Philadelphia swept the...

