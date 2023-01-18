A report has surfaced, from Denver reporter Mike Klis, that Sean Payton was impressed with the Denver Broncos during his head coaching interview Monday. Colin Cowherd explains the Broncos would be a great fit for Payton because the defense is good, and because they know they need to clean up the offensive line. Colin then dives into the issues with Russell Wilson and believes Payton will be able to mend relationships between Wilson and the younger players in the locker room.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO