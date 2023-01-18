Read full article on original website
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
WMUR.com
Ray Brewer takes a tumble on a Concord sled hill
WMUR's Ray Brewer checks out how the sledding is in Concord as snow falls in New Hampshire. Things didn't go quite according to plan...
manchesterinklink.com
Catch photo exhibition featuring work of Kimball Jenkins’ Silver Sunbeams at Greater Manchester Chamber
MANCHESTER, NH – A photographic exhibition featuring the work of Kendall Jenkins’ Silver Sunbeams will be on display at the Greater Manchester Chamber office on Hanover Street now through the month of February. Kimball Jenkins is an arts and cultural center which exists in a unique and amorphous...
iheart.com
Overnight Snow Leads To Damage, Road Closures in Merrimack Valley
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Winter weather has been a rarity this month, but the overnight storm still did some damage as snow keeps swirling Friday. That's the case in North Andover, where businesses off Route 125 near the Lawrence Airport are adjusting to mother nature. A utility pole started leaning over the road, shutting down the highway.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Container Store to open first New Hampshire location this weekend
SALEM, NH — The Container Store is opening its first location in New Hampshire. The store, known for storage and organization will open in Salem, NH on Saturday. The location will be inside the Tuscan Village. The Salem store will be the 96th location in the country and the...
WEATHER ALERT
Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
whdh.com
Suspect and victim in Manchester, NH hit-and-run both found dead
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say both the suspect and the victim in pedestrian hit-and-run in Manchester, NH have died. Police say the 35-year-old man who was hit by a car on Union Street early Sunday morning died at the hospital after suffering serious head injuries. During the investigation, police...
Shea family tradition: Two brothers and a cousin continue a law enforcement legacy in Belmont
BELMONT, Mass. — It’s a family affair for the Belmont Police Department after Chief James MacIsaac announced their three new officers, Connor Shea, Michael Shea, and Ryan Shea. After an extensive 21-week academy program the Shea men graduated with the 1st Recruit Officer Class of the Lynnfield Regional...
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester School District announces 2023 graduation ceremony details
MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, Manchester School District announced details for its 2023 high school graduations. Ceremonies for all four of the District’s high schools will be held on Saturday, June 17, at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester. “We are so excited to honor the Class of...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers
I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
N.H. city ranked among the best in U.S. for first-time home buyers
Only two New England communities made the list. Realtor.com has named Somersworth, N.H., one of the best spots in the nation for first-time home buyers. The rankings, released Wednesday, place the city north of Dover and along the Maine border at No. 10. Somersworth had a population just north of 12,000 in 2021, per U.S. Census estimates, and a median home price of $372,737, a 17.3% increase year over year, according to Zillow.
Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down part of Mass. Pike in Auburn
AUBURN, Mass. — A multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries has shut down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike on Thursday morning. The crash happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 in Auburn near Exit 89, according to MassDOT. All lanes on the eastbound side of the highway were initially...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
CBS News
Elementary school dinner dance divides parents in Boxford
The PTO offered a limited number of tickets. To get one, parents needed to act fast or pay a premium price. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.
WMUR.com
Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized
SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
Road Trip-Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
It's always worth the drive if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. You may have to drive a bit further starting this spring, but that's okay, because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher, and...
These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless
There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
