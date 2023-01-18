ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umphrey’s McGee Gives Flight To ‘Red Baron’ Cover For 1st Time Since 2005 At Brooklyn Bowl

Umphrey’s McGee began a weekend celebrating their 25th anniversary with a sold-out concert at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City on Thursday. Impresario and venue co-owner Peter Shapiro presented the band with a special bowling pin and led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday To You” at the start of the encore after UM fit their first cover of Billy Cobham’s “Red Baron” in 1,761 shows into the evening’s second set.
Safety In Numbers: A Look Back At Umphrey’s McGee’s 25 Years Of Live Performances

On January 21, 1998, four friends played a concert at Bridget McGuire’s Filling Station in South Bend, Indiana near the campus of the University Of Notre Dame where the four musicians attended college. The quartet called themselves Umphrey’s McGee and tonight, the band will celebrate 25 years since that fateful performance tonight in front of thousands of fans at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.
