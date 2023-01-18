On January 21, 1998, four friends played a concert at Bridget McGuire’s Filling Station in South Bend, Indiana near the campus of the University Of Notre Dame where the four musicians attended college. The quartet called themselves Umphrey’s McGee and tonight, the band will celebrate 25 years since that fateful performance tonight in front of thousands of fans at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

PORT CHESTER, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO