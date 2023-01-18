Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of Virginia
Paint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle Looney
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something different
Roanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violence
Roanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?
Roanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
NRVNews
Nelson, Lynda Bishop
Lynda Bishop Nelson (born Lynda Carolyn Bishop), who filled her life with friends, family, love, and magic, passed away at LewisGale Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia, on January 18, 2023. She was 78. Lynda was born to Clarence and Maxine Bishop (nee Howery) at New Altamont Hospital in Christiansburg on October...
wfxrtv.com
Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition
The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According to officials, officers were called to 3320 Old Forest Road, the Timbers Apartments. Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition. The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Cellō coffee house & cafe, The Vault at The Library Trust
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Today marks the beginning of Downtown Roanoke’s Restaurant Week. To start the celebration on a high note, WFXR’s Hazelmarie Anderson visited two of the featured restaurants to get a first-hand experience of what diners can expect.
wfxrtv.com
One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition
The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious …. The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was...
WSLS
Egg price hike impacts local bakery
ROANOKE, Va. – As egg costs stay high in grocery stores, small businesses are having to adapt. For the Love of Sweets bakery in Roanoke is one of those small businesses just trying to get by. “It’s affected everybody,” Owner Aleisha Daniels said. “Even at your local diners, you...
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
wfxrtv.com
Smith Mountain Lake Trophy Bass Report
SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. Star City Library celebrates Braille Literacy Month …. January is National Braille Literacy Month. It was created to raise awareness of the...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Firefighters spring into action to combat bullying
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — When the Bedford Fire Department heard that a young man in the community was being bullied they sprang into action. Firefighters say several of them took time out of their day to go to a local school and eat lunch with the student and any other students they saw sitting by themselves.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River on Saturday
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A female was recovered in the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road with other “items of evidentiary value” on Saturday. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office.
wfxrtv.com
One hospitalized after early morning structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firefighters in Roanoke rescued one person from a structure fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Purcell Ave. NE at 3:25 a.m. for a structure fire. When units arrived they found flames on the roof where they say the person was trapped.
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSLS
10 News Pet of the Week: Meet Henry
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley SPCA’s Marketing and Communication Director Julie Rickmond stopped by 10 News with Henry, a 12-year-old dog available for adoption. Rickmond said that Henry has been at the SPCA for a couple of weeks and is very calm and well-mannered. She said he loves people and gets along well with other dogs, but would fit best in a quiet home.
wfirnews.com
Kennedy Park in Roanoke to be renamed after local neighborhood advocate
The largest park in Northwest Roanoke’s Melrose-Rugby neighborhood will now be named after one of the neighborhood’s most passionate boosters, the late Estelle H. McCadden. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
wfxrtv.com
Attendance restricted at Martinsville City Schools' basketball game Friday night
Martinsville City Public Schools limited attendance at the boys' Varsity Basketball games after crowds rushed the court Wednesday and a fight broke out off-campus. Attendance restricted at Martinsville City Schools’ …. Martinsville City Public Schools limited attendance at the boys' Varsity Basketball games after crowds rushed the court Wednesday...
