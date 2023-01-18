ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NRVNews

Nelson, Lynda Bishop

Lynda Bishop Nelson (born Lynda Carolyn Bishop), who filled her life with friends, family, love, and magic, passed away at LewisGale Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia, on January 18, 2023. She was 78. Lynda was born to Clarence and Maxine Bishop (nee Howery) at New Altamont Hospital in Christiansburg on October...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition

The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According to officials, officers were called to 3320 Old Forest Road, the Timbers Apartments. Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition. The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Cellō coffee house & cafe, The Vault at The Library Trust

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Today marks the beginning of Downtown Roanoke’s Restaurant Week. To start the celebration on a high note, WFXR’s Hazelmarie Anderson visited two of the featured restaurants to get a first-hand experience of what diners can expect.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition

The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious …. The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Egg price hike impacts local bakery

ROANOKE, Va. – As egg costs stay high in grocery stores, small businesses are having to adapt. For the Love of Sweets bakery in Roanoke is one of those small businesses just trying to get by. “It’s affected everybody,” Owner Aleisha Daniels said. “Even at your local diners, you...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Smith Mountain Lake Trophy Bass Report

SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. Star City Library celebrates Braille Literacy Month …. January is National Braille Literacy Month. It was created to raise awareness of the...
ROANOKE, VA
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Firefighters spring into action to combat bullying

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — When the Bedford Fire Department heard that a young man in the community was being bullied they sprang into action. Firefighters say several of them took time out of their day to go to a local school and eat lunch with the student and any other students they saw sitting by themselves.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River on Saturday

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A female was recovered in the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road with other “items of evidentiary value” on Saturday. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

One hospitalized after early morning structure fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firefighters in Roanoke rescued one person from a structure fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Purcell Ave. NE at 3:25 a.m. for a structure fire. When units arrived they found flames on the roof where they say the person was trapped.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

10 News Pet of the Week: Meet Henry

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley SPCA’s Marketing and Communication Director Julie Rickmond stopped by 10 News with Henry, a 12-year-old dog available for adoption. Rickmond said that Henry has been at the SPCA for a couple of weeks and is very calm and well-mannered. She said he loves people and gets along well with other dogs, but would fit best in a quiet home.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing teen found safe

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Attendance restricted at Martinsville City Schools' basketball game Friday night

Martinsville City Public Schools limited attendance at the boys' Varsity Basketball games after crowds rushed the court Wednesday and a fight broke out off-campus. Attendance restricted at Martinsville City Schools’ …. Martinsville City Public Schools limited attendance at the boys' Varsity Basketball games after crowds rushed the court Wednesday...
SALEM, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy