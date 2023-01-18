ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wschronicle.com

Jeff MacIntosh will not seek reelection to Winston-Salem City Council

Jeff MacIntosh, who has served on the Winston-Salem City Council for 11 years, has announced that he will not be seeking reelection in 2024. MacIntosh, who was first elected to the council in 2013, has been a tireless advocate for the residents of Winston-Salem, working to improve public safety, invest in infrastructure, increasing housing availability, and expanding and improving the city’s park system.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Addresses Concerns Over New Employee Pay Schedule

The City of Greensboro changed the way it pays its 3,297 employees in 2023. Through Dec. 28, 2022, the City of Greensboro paid its employees twice a month, or 24 times a year. But beginning this month the city shifted that pay period to every other week, or 26 times a year.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Eliminating Required Minimum Parking Makes Housing More Affordable

Raleigh, like Greensboro, is facing a serious housing shortage. The Raleigh City Council, unlike the Greensboro City Council, has taken several actions to increase housing opportunities at no cost to the taxpayers. One of those actions Raleigh has taken is to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new development. In Greensboro,...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letter To The Editor: Jan. 20, 2023

I’ve ranted and raved about imposing term limits on the federal level. Lord knows we need it. Those people have gotten to the point where they have dual residence status in our state and DC. But now I’m turning my ire to a more local level. We, as...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23

The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Raleigh Moving To Solve Housing Shortage At No Cost

Greensboro is not unique in having a housing shortage, and in particular a shortage of affordable housing. North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the country and the cities in the state are experiencing housing shortages. The Greensboro City Council talks a lot about the affordable housing...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and is expected to last […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem activists want end to gun violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem community leaders are becoming fed up with gun violence taking over the places they call home. Community activist Frankie Gist said the violence can only be stopped if the city comes together and stops it at the root. “Step up, and let’s do it together to end gun violence. Let’s […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy