wschronicle.com
Jeff MacIntosh will not seek reelection to Winston-Salem City Council
Jeff MacIntosh, who has served on the Winston-Salem City Council for 11 years, has announced that he will not be seeking reelection in 2024. MacIntosh, who was first elected to the council in 2013, has been a tireless advocate for the residents of Winston-Salem, working to improve public safety, invest in infrastructure, increasing housing availability, and expanding and improving the city’s park system.
rhinotimes.com
City Addresses Concerns Over New Employee Pay Schedule
The City of Greensboro changed the way it pays its 3,297 employees in 2023. Through Dec. 28, 2022, the City of Greensboro paid its employees twice a month, or 24 times a year. But beginning this month the city shifted that pay period to every other week, or 26 times a year.
rhinotimes.com
Eliminating Required Minimum Parking Makes Housing More Affordable
Raleigh, like Greensboro, is facing a serious housing shortage. The Raleigh City Council, unlike the Greensboro City Council, has taken several actions to increase housing opportunities at no cost to the taxpayers. One of those actions Raleigh has taken is to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new development. In Greensboro,...
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Put The Old Animal Shelter Out To Pasture
Even when it was occupied and in use, the former Guilford County Animal Shelter on West Wendover was in pretty bad shape, and now that it has been abandoned since the opening of the brand-new animal shelter, it is in even worse condition. So, it came as no surprise to...
rhinotimes.com
Letter To The Editor: Jan. 20, 2023
I’ve ranted and raved about imposing term limits on the federal level. Lord knows we need it. Those people have gotten to the point where they have dual residence status in our state and DC. But now I’m turning my ire to a more local level. We, as...
rhinotimes.com
County Manager’s Contingency Money Goes To Help The Needy
When city and county managers are putting together budgets in the spring for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, not every project and need can be anticipated – which is exactly why city and county managers have contingency funds. Those are pools of money that the top...
A retired Winston-Salem police chief reflects on the job as city hires next chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A retired Winston-Salem police chief is reflecting on her time in office in the early 2000s. This comes as the city narrowed it down to four finalists to become the next chief. News 2 spoke with Patricia Norris to get insight on what the next chief...
rhinotimes.com
After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23
The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
WXII 12
'It’s definitely hope for us': Last section of Greensboro I-840 Urban Loop to open Monday; will help traffic, small businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Urban Loop project is set to open on Monday, which leaders said will help with traffic and nearby small businesses. WXII 12 News talked with Wright Archer, division engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, on Friday. The final four-mile stretch of the...
rhinotimes.com
Raleigh Moving To Solve Housing Shortage At No Cost
Greensboro is not unique in having a housing shortage, and in particular a shortage of affordable housing. North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the country and the cities in the state are experiencing housing shortages. The Greensboro City Council talks a lot about the affordable housing...
rhinotimes.com
Are You Interested In Buying An Old Animal Shelter On Prime Real Estate?
Guilford County Animal Services has now completely moved all the animals from the old Guilford County Animal Shelter at 4525 West Wendover Ave. just south of I-40 to the new shelter at 980 Guilford College Road in Greensboro. The old Animal Shelter property is in one of the busiest commercial...
publicradioeast.org
Owner of former Greensboro treatment center convicted of defrauding state Medicaid program
A federal jury has convicted the owner of a former Greensboro mental health and drug treatment center of medical fraud charges. Donald Booker was part of an $11 million scheme that targeted people at risk of becoming homeless. Booker owned United Youth Care Services as well as a lab for...
WXII 12
4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
Winston-Salem narrows down police chief search to four finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem is closing in on a decision for who will be the city’s next chief of police. On Friday, the city announced that the four finalists are Winston-Salem Assistant Police Chiefs Jose “Manny” Gomez, William Penn Jr. and Wilson S. Weaver II, as well as Danville Police Chief […]
New Guilford County Sheriff’s Office admin building being built in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new administration building is being built for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. The site of the new admin building will be at 401 West Sycamore Street in Greensboro. The old Law Enforcement Center currently sits at that address. The new building will be 41,000 square feet and is projected to […]
DeSantis violated state law, but Warren can’t be reinstated, federal judge rules
A federal judge has ended the lawsuit between suspended Florida State Attorney Andrew Warren and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and is expected to last […]
chapelboro.com
Former Town of Chapel Hill Employee Arrested on Fraud, Money Laundering Charges
A former transportation engineer for the Town of Chapel Hill is facing 23 counts of felony wire fraud and money laundering related to a Ponzi scheme he ran in the Indian-American community of Cary. Kumar Neppalli, a 56-year-old Cary resident, was arrested Tuesday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According...
Winston-Salem activists want end to gun violence
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem community leaders are becoming fed up with gun violence taking over the places they call home. Community activist Frankie Gist said the violence can only be stopped if the city comes together and stops it at the root. “Step up, and let’s do it together to end gun violence. Let’s […]
