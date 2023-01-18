Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in NewarkTed RiversNewark, NJ
Yardbarker
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
Yankees hire folk hero slugger for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre manager job
Back in the day, Shelley Duncan looked like a future star for a couple seasons as a Yankees minor leaguer. The slugger outfielder belted 34 homers in 142 games playing for Double-A Trenton in 2005 and another 24 in 91 games in 2007 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to earn a first big-league call-up. Two years later, he had a 30-homer, 99-RBI season with Scranton to earn International League MVP honors and folk-hero status.
Former New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher retires
David Phelps, a veteran pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among others, has retired. The 36-year-old, 15-year veteran, announced his decision through his agent. “On 5/5/21 I walked off the mound in Oakland frustrated and injured, unsure if I would ever be on a Major...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Marlins prepared to make shocking Jazz Chisholm move after Luis Arraez trade
Before going down with an injury, Jazz Chisholm looked like the future at second base for the Miami Marlins. But after the Marlins traded for Luis Arraez, Chisholm’s stranglehold of second base has now vanished. Chisholm will now be Miami’s starting center fielder, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Marlins’ General...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes Youngest Player Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame
On January 19, 1972, former Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Sandy Koufax was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. At 36 years and 20 days old, Koufax became the youngest player to ever be inducted. The famed southpaw finished a lifetime 165-87 with a 2.76 ERA in 12 seasons...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Rangers Name Minor League Affiliates Staffs
The Texas Rangers have completed staffing for Round Rock, Frisco, Hickory and Down East for the 2023 season.
overtimeheroics.net
Major League Baseball: An Identity Lost in Time
January is the time of year for reflection. The new year inspires society to reflect on past lessons, realize the passage of time, and appreciate how valuable the limited time is that we have with each other. For baseball fans, it is especially a time of anticipation, looking for to spring training, opening day, and new uniform reveals. This January, I would like to reflect on a few uniform trends of the MLB cultural renaissance: the 1990s.
News 8 WROC
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills-Bengals playoff game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second Bills playoff gameday is here and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is ready to get you ready with another playoff edition of the show. You can watch on WIVB starting at 11 a.m., with the show running until 2 p.m. You can watch on this page starting at […]
1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick
The NFL Draft order is in the process of being set, and the Chicago Bears are already on the clock. Teams are deep in their player evaluations in preparation for April’s event. It seems like this year’s controversial player is Will Levis. Some people think Levis is terrible and can’t understand why he’s receiving hype... The post 1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘World Baseball Classic’ To Wreak Havoc With Spring Training Again
The World Baseball Classic is neither. It doesn’t involved the whole world, does include entities that aren’t actually countries [Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory], and presents the biggest conflict of interest in baseball history.
WKTV
Comets gear up for big home-and-home weekend against rival Crunch
UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets have lost two of their last three, after a scorching hot month that saw the team earn at least a point in the standings in 12 straight games. The last time out, the Comets dropped a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the North Division rival Syracuse Crunch 5-1, on the road, despite outshooting the Crunch 34-31.
