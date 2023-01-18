ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Yardbarker

Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract

Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees hire folk hero slugger for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre manager job

Back in the day, Shelley Duncan looked like a future star for a couple seasons as a Yankees minor leaguer. The slugger outfielder belted 34 homers in 142 games playing for Double-A Trenton in 2005 and another 24 in 91 games in 2007 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to earn a first big-league call-up. Two years later, he had a 30-homer, 99-RBI season with Scranton to earn International League MVP honors and folk-hero status.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
overtimeheroics.net

Major League Baseball: An Identity Lost in Time

January is the time of year for reflection. The new year inspires society to reflect on past lessons, realize the passage of time, and appreciate how valuable the limited time is that we have with each other. For baseball fans, it is especially a time of anticipation, looking for to spring training, opening day, and new uniform reveals. This January, I would like to reflect on a few uniform trends of the MLB cultural renaissance: the 1990s.
News 8 WROC

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills-Bengals playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second Bills playoff gameday is here and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is ready to get you ready with another playoff edition of the show. You can watch on WIVB starting at 11 a.m., with the show running until 2 p.m. You can watch on this page starting at […]
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick

The NFL Draft order is in the process of being set, and the Chicago Bears are already on the clock. Teams are deep in their player evaluations in preparation for April’s event. It seems like this year’s controversial player is Will Levis. Some people think Levis is terrible and can’t understand why he’s receiving hype... The post 1 QB prospect receiving hype as potential No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKTV

Comets gear up for big home-and-home weekend against rival Crunch

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets have lost two of their last three, after a scorching hot month that saw the team earn at least a point in the standings in 12 straight games. The last time out, the Comets dropped a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the North Division rival Syracuse Crunch 5-1, on the road, despite outshooting the Crunch 34-31.
UTICA, NY

