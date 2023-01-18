Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
State of the City l Inverness stronger than ever
It is with a great deal of pleasure that I have the honor to present the 2022 Inverness State of the City. Our Small Town Done Right has seen many endeavors come to fruition successfully. We most certainly achieved our goals, for not just 2022, but for years to come. Our slogan is plan, fund, execute. It is a proven methodology. We are staying in a secure position financially because of this guide that continues to make our city stay on track. Success is very important to us!
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River named top paddling destination in nation
Crystal River has been named one of the 13 best bucket list paddling destinations in America. The online site called Paddling.com placed Crystal River right up there with such beautiful locations as Hawaii and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Citrus County Chronicle
Meadowcrest must protect fruits of its labor
Well, well, well! The Editorial Board of the Chronicle is urging the BOCC to have a conversation with the Meadowcrest community regarding the installation of gates across the private roads of Meadowcrest. Interesting how “we the residents” of Meadowcrest were given so little consideration by the BOCC when the master...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council bypasses state purchasing process to buy vehicles; continues road repair program
Making roads and infrastructure a priority to attract smart growth and business, the Inverness City Council continued its efforts to improve thoroughfares that connect the city. Tuesday, the council unanimously voted to approve $48,695 for Gainesville-based George F. Young Inc. to design roadway resurfacing and drainage improvements for 0.77 miles...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council approves signage study for city, but admits sticker shock for price
As much as Inverness financially sunk into its new Depot District, downtown renovations, and overhaul of its parks and attractions during the past few years, signs to those destinations were not part of the city’s investment. On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved hiring consultants to update its list...
Neighborhood Storage sale to Public Storage
Todd Rudnianyn, a well-known and respected businessman in the community and an Ocala/Marion County native, has announced the sale of 26 Neighborhood Storage facilities to Public Storage, the largest self-storage provider in the United States, for an undisclosed price. The transaction—finalized on Dec. 13, 2022—includes two additional properties currently under construction. Neighborhood Storage will maintain a presence in town, having retained one property from its portfolio at 1521 NE Eighth Ave.
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
naturecoaster.com
City of Brooksville Advisory Board Vacancies
The City of Brooksville is now accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the following advisory boards or commissions:. City of Brooksville Advisory Board Vacancies. Available Positions:. Brooksville Housing Authority:. Available Now: Unexpired four-year term as Alternate through December 31, 2025. Available...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Hills resident takes lead of trustees at Oak Hill Hospital
For Dr. Peter Tan of Citrus Hills, retirement has been the door to many new paths. His latest accomplishment is to be elected chair of the board of trustees of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
Citrus County Chronicle
County receives jail staffing report at Tuesday meeting
The company managing the Citrus County jail will once again present its monthly staffing report to county commissioners during their Tuesday meeting. Last year, after the county began fining CoreCivic for contractually failing to bring critical-level employees up to acceptable levels at the privately run detention facility in Lecanto, the board requested the reports.
Bay News 9
Many Lake County residents report ongoing trash pickup delays
SORRENTO, Fla. — Many Lake County residents say they’ve been dealing with delayed trash pickup for months. Spectrum News first reported on the issue back in November when county officials blamed a new trash hauler, as well as back-to-back hurricanes, for the delays. Sorrento resident Christa Gandenberger said...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
Trinity Community sees massive growth and development
Trinity in Pasco County is seeing massive growth as more people want to call the area home, bringing new housing developments, schools, jobs and restaurants.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Citizen of the Year for 2022
The Chronicle Citizen of the Year for 2022 – Bonnie Rybak. Epitomizing selfless generosity and community enthusiasm. Each year the Chronicle recognizes a Citizen of the Year for accomplishments important to our community. For 2022, we recognize a woman who led an active, service-oriented career and now, in her so-called retirement, is applying her skills and enthusiasm in multiple fields for the good of the Citrus County community: Bonnie Rybak. We also want to recognize two others who were finalists in Citizen of the Year deliberations: Patrick Simon and Jim Greene.
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
Building on Ocala’s past for a better tomorrow
In Ocala’s historic district, you’ll find a majestic, 6,000-plus-square-foot home, originally built in 1908. Once dilapidated, the stately home has come to life again with the pitter-patter of little feet scuttling across a bamboo-finished hardwood floor. Echoes of laughter bounce off towering walls painted white, highlighted by tall...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Harley Wilson Sr. Memorial Race honors race family icon
Stock car racing has always been strong in Citrus County with generations of families competing at the racetrack in Inverness. In the early 1990’s a new family emerged and quickly found their place on the track.
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual Right to Life memorial service Jan. 23 in Inverness
Each year, the message of Citrus County Right to Life remains the same: Every life is precious, from conception to natural death. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand.
