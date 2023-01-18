In an increasingly online world, companies still relying on manual accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes are struggling to keep up — in more ways than one. A PYMNTS survey found that fraud limited international growth for 36% of companies using reactive, manual detection methods, compared to only 5% of companies using proactive, automated solutions. Companies using manual methods were also more likely to be difficult for customers to work with and to have trouble onboarding new ones.

1 DAY AGO