nCino Names 8-Year Company Veteran and IPO Leader as CFO
NCino has appointed eight-year company veteran Greg Orenstein as chief financial officer. Orenstein most recently served as the cloud banking firm’s chief corporate development and strategy officer. Prior to that, he was its chief corporate development and legal officer and secretary, nCino said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
Innovation and Trust Increase Appeal of Traditional Banks for Investors
For the world’s largest, most established banks, digitization is not a destination. Rather, it is an ongoing, dynamic process of change and innovation that must adapt to the latest technologies, customer needs and economic trends. And while the digital transformation of retail banking may be focused on enhancing the...
Paymentus Expands Bill-Pay as Consumers Embrace ‘Cash Stuffing’
Paymentus says it is making it easier for billers to accept cash payments. The electronic bill-pay company has expanded the cash payment capabilities on its instant payment network, Paymentus said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release provided to PYMNTS. Powered by the Green Dot Network, billers connected to the Paymentus network can accept cash payments from customers at more than 90,000 locations.
Citizens Names Mastercard Its Exclusive Payments Provider
Aiming to speed its innovation, Citizens Financial Group has made Mastercard its exclusive payments provider. In a newly expanded partnership, Mastercard has become the bank’s exclusive services provider and payment network across Citizen’s credit, debit and commercial portfolios, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
CEO Says Uber Has No Plans for Widespread Job Cuts
Uber’s CEO says the rideshare/delivery giant has no plans for company-wide layoffs. Dara Khosrowshahi made these comments — reported by Reuters — at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland Thursday (Jan. 19), amid a period of sweeping tech sector job cuts. Khosrowshahi told the audience...
Airline Industry Rivals Become Tech Innovation Partners With Shared API Hub
A new application programming interface (API) hub is uniting companies to help their technology take off. API hub provider Rapid and trade group International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release that the IATA’s new Open AI Hub will boost innovation across the industry.
Chord Announces $15M Series A as D2C Brands Prioritize Data
Chord is bringing in funds by the millions as D2C companies seek sharper data insights. The New York-based startup, which offers more financially accessible data collection and insights for eCommerce companies, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) that it has raised $15 million in its Series A funding round, a testament to the demand for better analytics tools for digital brands.
Notch Raises $10M to Help Restaurants Go Digital
Notch has raised $10 million in its efforts to help the hospitality sector go digital. The company, which makes software for the food service industry, announced the funding — led by investment platform Portage — in a news release Thursday (Jan. 18). It comes as the restaurant industry is stepping up its efforts to drive digitization.
B2B eCommerce Platform Oro Raises $13M
Oro has raised $13 million to help businesses enhance their B2B eCommerce offerings. “This investment will allow us to continue our mission in helping transform companies, digitizing their sales process, and expand to new markets,” Yoav Kutner, Oro’s CEO, said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. “As...
B2Bs Seek Painless Month-End Account Reconciliation Without Painful Integration
Seamless collaboration among ecosystem partners after underdoing operational modernizations is critical to successful B2B transactions. This, as businesses are increasingly setting up next-generation payment networks and optimizing their internal systems to tackle historical problems around billing and invoice reconciliation frictions. PYMNTS research in the “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook” finds that...
From Fundraises to Partnerships, BNPL for Business Is on the Move
A spate of funding rounds and partnerships herald a banner year for bringing buy now, pay later (BNPL) to B2B payments. The global momentum is underscored by headlines seen over the past few days. As PYMNTS reported last week, B2B BNPL startup Mondu has added $13 million to its Series...
Upstart Offers Tools to Promote ‘Omnichannel Car Buying’
Upstart is updating its auto retail platform to help dealers offer a simpler buying experience. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace announced the new applications in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. It’s part of a larger digital evolution for the car-buying experience as consumers struggle to find affordable automobiles.
Payment Processing Glitches Top Pain Point for Subscription Businesses
It’s been a tough time for subscription businesses, especially for direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies focused on retail. PYMNTS’ research noted that the average subscription per retail subscriber dropped in September to 2.9, its lowest level since July 2021. We also measured a 2% dip in the share of consumers overall with retail subscriptions.
Impel Raises $104M to Help Car Dealers Improve Digital Engagement
Impel has raised $104 million to grow its digital engagement software for automotive manufacturers, dealers and third-party marketplaces. The company will use the new capital to develop new products and pursue mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to meet the auto industry’s demand for automation and digital technology solutions, Impel said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
Playter Expands BNPL Offerings Enabling Businesses to Use ‘Clever Credit’
Playter now enables businesses to both offer and use buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company has launched its new Paid product that enables its small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients to offer their own customers extended payment terms. This joins the BNPL provider’s Pay product that allows SMBs to receive such terms from their suppliers, Playter said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
Automated Treasury Management Platform Tempts Business Savers with 4% Yields
As businesses cut costs and horde cash, automated treasury management systems are getting a closer look. In a bid to help businesses earn more money on their idle cash with minimal effort, FinTech startup Mayfair has launched an automated treasury management solution to help businesses earn more on idle cash.
AVIA Launches B2B Marketplace for Digital Health Solutions
AVIA has launched a marketplace designed to help hospitals, health systems and digital health companies discover and select digital solutions. The healthcare digital transformation firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that the new AVIA Marketplace matches these buyers with vendors that can help them with their digital transformation.
UK Competition Authority Calls Out HSBC for Open Banking Failures
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found HSBC breached its open banking order. The breach in question relates to the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017, which paved the way for open banking in the U.K. by mandating the country’s nine largest banks to make account information available to authorized parties through application programming interfaces (APIs).
PYMNTS Intelligence: Technology Is Needed to Tackle Fraud and Safeguard Incoming Revenue
In an increasingly online world, companies still relying on manual accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes are struggling to keep up — in more ways than one. A PYMNTS survey found that fraud limited international growth for 36% of companies using reactive, manual detection methods, compared to only 5% of companies using proactive, automated solutions. Companies using manual methods were also more likely to be difficult for customers to work with and to have trouble onboarding new ones.
FTX Revival News Lifts Token and Adds Millions to Coffers
As FTX mulls a return to operations, its FTT token stash is growing more valuable. This, as the CEO tasked with steering the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange through its bankruptcy, John J. Ray III, announced yesterday (Jan. 19) that FTX is exploring a return to crypto trading operations, per a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
