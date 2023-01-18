ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

nCino Names 8-Year Company Veteran and IPO Leader as CFO

NCino has appointed eight-year company veteran Greg Orenstein as chief financial officer. Orenstein most recently served as the cloud banking firm’s chief corporate development and strategy officer. Prior to that, he was its chief corporate development and legal officer and secretary, nCino said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
PYMNTS

Innovation and Trust Increase Appeal of Traditional Banks for Investors

For the world’s largest, most established banks, digitization is not a destination. Rather, it is an ongoing, dynamic process of change and innovation that must adapt to the latest technologies, customer needs and economic trends. And while the digital transformation of retail banking may be focused on enhancing the...
PYMNTS

Paymentus Expands Bill-Pay as Consumers Embrace ‘Cash Stuffing’

Paymentus says it is making it easier for billers to accept cash payments. The electronic bill-pay company has expanded the cash payment capabilities on its instant payment network, Paymentus said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release provided to PYMNTS. Powered by the Green Dot Network, billers connected to the Paymentus network can accept cash payments from customers at more than 90,000 locations.
PYMNTS

Citizens Names Mastercard Its Exclusive Payments Provider

Aiming to speed its innovation, Citizens Financial Group has made Mastercard its exclusive payments provider. In a newly expanded partnership, Mastercard has become the bank’s exclusive services provider and payment network across Citizen’s credit, debit and commercial portfolios, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
PYMNTS

CEO Says Uber Has No Plans for Widespread Job Cuts

Uber’s CEO says the rideshare/delivery giant has no plans for company-wide layoffs. Dara Khosrowshahi made these comments — reported by Reuters — at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland Thursday (Jan. 19), amid a period of sweeping tech sector job cuts. Khosrowshahi told the audience...
PYMNTS

Airline Industry Rivals Become Tech Innovation Partners With Shared API Hub

A new application programming interface (API) hub is uniting companies to help their technology take off. API hub provider Rapid and trade group International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release that the IATA’s new Open AI Hub will boost innovation across the industry.
PYMNTS

Chord Announces $15M Series A as D2C Brands Prioritize Data

Chord is bringing in funds by the millions as D2C companies seek sharper data insights. The New York-based startup, which offers more financially accessible data collection and insights for eCommerce companies, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) that it has raised $15 million in its Series A funding round, a testament to the demand for better analytics tools for digital brands.
PYMNTS

Notch Raises $10M to Help Restaurants Go Digital

Notch has raised $10 million in its efforts to help the hospitality sector go digital. The company, which makes software for the food service industry, announced the funding — led by investment platform Portage — in a news release Thursday (Jan. 18). It comes as the restaurant industry is stepping up its efforts to drive digitization.
PYMNTS

B2B eCommerce Platform Oro Raises $13M

Oro has raised $13 million to help businesses enhance their B2B eCommerce offerings. “This investment will allow us to continue our mission in helping transform companies, digitizing their sales process, and expand to new markets,” Yoav Kutner, Oro’s CEO, said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. “As...
PYMNTS

B2Bs Seek Painless Month-End Account Reconciliation Without Painful Integration

Seamless collaboration among ecosystem partners after underdoing operational modernizations is critical to successful B2B transactions. This, as businesses are increasingly setting up next-generation payment networks and optimizing their internal systems to tackle historical problems around billing and invoice reconciliation frictions. PYMNTS research in the “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook” finds that...
PYMNTS

From Fundraises to Partnerships, BNPL for Business Is on the Move

A spate of funding rounds and partnerships herald a banner year for bringing buy now, pay later (BNPL) to B2B payments. The global momentum is underscored by headlines seen over the past few days. As PYMNTS reported last week, B2B BNPL startup Mondu has added $13 million to its Series...
PYMNTS

Upstart Offers Tools to Promote ‘Omnichannel Car Buying’

Upstart is updating its auto retail platform to help dealers offer a simpler buying experience. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace announced the new applications in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. It’s part of a larger digital evolution for the car-buying experience as consumers struggle to find affordable automobiles.
PYMNTS

Payment Processing Glitches Top Pain Point for Subscription Businesses

It’s been a tough time for subscription businesses, especially for direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies focused on retail. PYMNTS’ research noted that the average subscription per retail subscriber dropped in September to 2.9, its lowest level since July 2021. We also measured a 2% dip in the share of consumers overall with retail subscriptions.
PYMNTS

Impel Raises $104M to Help Car Dealers Improve Digital Engagement

Impel has raised $104 million to grow its digital engagement software for automotive manufacturers, dealers and third-party marketplaces. The company will use the new capital to develop new products and pursue mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to meet the auto industry’s demand for automation and digital technology solutions, Impel said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
PYMNTS

Playter Expands BNPL Offerings Enabling Businesses to Use ‘Clever Credit’

Playter now enables businesses to both offer and use buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company has launched its new Paid product that enables its small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients to offer their own customers extended payment terms. This joins the BNPL provider’s Pay product that allows SMBs to receive such terms from their suppliers, Playter said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
PYMNTS

Automated Treasury Management Platform Tempts Business Savers with 4% Yields

As businesses cut costs and horde cash, automated treasury management systems are getting a closer look. In a bid to help businesses earn more money on their idle cash with minimal effort, FinTech startup Mayfair has launched an automated treasury management solution to help businesses earn more on idle cash.
PYMNTS

AVIA Launches B2B Marketplace for Digital Health Solutions

AVIA has launched a marketplace designed to help hospitals, health systems and digital health companies discover and select digital solutions. The healthcare digital transformation firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that the new AVIA Marketplace matches these buyers with vendors that can help them with their digital transformation.
PYMNTS

UK Competition Authority Calls Out HSBC for Open Banking Failures

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found HSBC breached its open banking order. The breach in question relates to the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017, which paved the way for open banking in the U.K. by mandating the country’s nine largest banks to make account information available to authorized parties through application programming interfaces (APIs).
PYMNTS

PYMNTS Intelligence: Technology Is Needed to Tackle Fraud and Safeguard Incoming Revenue

In an increasingly online world, companies still relying on manual accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes are struggling to keep up — in more ways than one. A PYMNTS survey found that fraud limited international growth for 36% of companies using reactive, manual detection methods, compared to only 5% of companies using proactive, automated solutions. Companies using manual methods were also more likely to be difficult for customers to work with and to have trouble onboarding new ones.
PYMNTS

FTX Revival News Lifts Token and Adds Millions to Coffers

As FTX mulls a return to operations, its FTT token stash is growing more valuable. This, as the CEO tasked with steering the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange through its bankruptcy, John J. Ray III, announced yesterday (Jan. 19) that FTX is exploring a return to crypto trading operations, per a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy