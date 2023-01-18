ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Officials finding more Glock switches on streets

West Michigan law enforcement says illegal Glock switches that turn handguns into machines guns are being found more often in the area. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they found a Glock switch earlier this month, while the Grand Rapids Police Department recovered one a few days ago. GRPD Chief...
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Key hearing pushed back for Holland mom facing charges in crash that killed her 3 sons

HOLLAND, Michigan — Leticia Gonzales was expected in court today for a key hearing which will determine if she is heading to trial in the death of her 3 children. Instead, Gonzales' preliminary hearing in the 58th District Court in Holland was adjourned Thursday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, which is nearly a year after the Feb. 17th crash that killed her three children all under the age of 5.
HOLLAND, MI
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fire at Holland mission quickly extinguished

HOLLAND, MI -- A small fire in a kitchen storage room at the Holland rescue mission was quickly extinguished Friday, Jan. 20. The fire was reported about 6:50 p.m. at 166 S. River Avenue at the Gateway Mission Men’s Center. Holland Fire Department staff said they arrived to find...
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
