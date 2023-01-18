Read full article on original website
Related
1 injured in overnight shooting on Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was injured in an overnight shooting Saturday on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Grand Rapids police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on Lake Michigan Drive NW near Straight Avenue NW. One man suffered minor injuries in the...
Woman crashes car into Jenison eyecare office
An 89-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed her car into an eyecare facility in Jenison, the sheriff’s office said.
‘Emerging threat’: GRPD, Kent Co. deputies find Glock switches on streets
Investigators are sounding the alarm over illegal Glock switches, devices that turn handguns into machine guns that can fire more than a dozen rounds in a second.
iheart.com
Officials finding more Glock switches on streets
West Michigan law enforcement says illegal Glock switches that turn handguns into machines guns are being found more often in the area. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they found a Glock switch earlier this month, while the Grand Rapids Police Department recovered one a few days ago. GRPD Chief...
Sleeping woman hit with bullet during shots fired in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A woman is injured after suspects fired guns near a home in Wyoming, the Police Department says. Police heard of shots fired around 4:07 Saturday morning in the 3200 block of Buchanan Avenue Southwest. Officers say suspects fired multiple rounds near the Wyoming home, and a...
Fox17
Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident. Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far. Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper. Family of Hooper says...
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Nearly year after SUV crash led to death of her 3 sons, woman’s key hearing on horizon
HOLLAND, MI -- After a lengthy delay, a key court hearing for a woman accused of driving impaired and causing the deaths of her three young sons is now on the horizon. A probable cause hearing for Leticia Gonzales, 31, is now set for Feb. 2 on three counts of operating under the influence causing death.
Key hearing pushed back for Holland mom facing charges in crash that killed her 3 sons
HOLLAND, Michigan — Leticia Gonzales was expected in court today for a key hearing which will determine if she is heading to trial in the death of her 3 children. Instead, Gonzales' preliminary hearing in the 58th District Court in Holland was adjourned Thursday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, which is nearly a year after the Feb. 17th crash that killed her three children all under the age of 5.
WWMTCw
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
Muskegon man sentenced to prison for death of girlfriend
Thursday morning, a judge sentenced Timothy Day to 12 to 30 years in prison for manslaughter and concealing a death in connection to the death of Brenda Hooper.
Body found in Kent County swampy area identified as missing Wyoming man
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a body found in a swamp year near M-6 as that of a Wyoming man who went missing in mid-November. Wyoming police on Friday, Jan. 20, said the body has been confirmed to be Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69. He went missing Nov. 21 and...
Amendment to deal that gave away public access to Muskegon Lake will go before city commission
MUSKEGON, MI – Temporary public access to Muskegon Lake near the Shoreline Inn would be restored under a proposal before the Muskegon City Commission next week that officials also hope will settle a lawsuit. The walkway on a peninsula adjacent to the hotel and nearby Terrace Point Marina, as...
Missing dog helps lead to body of Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland.
Grand Rapids officers witnessed man get shot in domestic situation, court records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Grand Rapids officers witnessed a man get shot in a domestic situation that later turned into a police standoff, court records show. Two officers were talking to a woman about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of Alto Avenue SE, taking her report about an argument between her ex-boyfriend and her new boyfriend.
Fire at Holland mission quickly extinguished
HOLLAND, MI -- A small fire in a kitchen storage room at the Holland rescue mission was quickly extinguished Friday, Jan. 20. The fire was reported about 6:50 p.m. at 166 S. River Avenue at the Gateway Mission Men’s Center. Holland Fire Department staff said they arrived to find...
Man gets prison in manslaughter of girlfriend
A man accused of killing his girlfriend and then dumping her body in Muskegon Heights will spend years in a state prison.
‘We dropped them,’ witness hears Grand Rapids double-murder suspect say after shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Toniya Crump said she can’t make any sense out of a June double-homicide that took the life of her father and his good friend. Her father, 58-year-old Tony Dwayne Vaughn, died on his birthday. “It doesn’t make any sense at all because my father was...
Funds run out for special needs transportation program
Hope Network's ride program, which serves about 50 clients, shut down suddenly at the end of December.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 4