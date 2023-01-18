Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County Beef Queen, Ambassador to be chosen at Adams County Beef Producers’ annual meeting
QUINCY — The Adams County Beef Producers and Beef Auxiliary will hold their 47th annual meeting and banquet beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Brigid’s Hall in Liberty. The public is invited to attend. Reservations should be made by Friday, Jan. 20, by contacting Grant...
977wmoi.com
Western Illinois Regional Council Offering Free Informational Workshop for Caring Individuals to Assist Long-Term Care Residents
Some long-term care residents in western Illinois have little or no outside support when it comes to someone explaining and defending their healthcare rights. Volunteer advocates, known as ombudsman, advocate for the healthcare rights of those residents. Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) is offering a free informational workshop for caring individuals who are interested in this critical, and rewarding, volunteer opportunity.
tspr.org
State grant to help renovate more than 130 older homes in Keokuk
Keokuk is one of five communities in Iowa to share $4 million from the state’s Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Program. The city will get $600,000. Only properties where household incomes are below 80% of the area median income are eligible for the grant. Keokuk Community Development Director Pam Broomhall...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for January 22, 2023
Audrianna Deeter-Simpson (23) Quincy for expired registration. PTC. Robert Hornsby (24) Quincy for speeding and operating uninsured vehicle. NTA. Meghan Deters (29) Quincy for expired registration and operating uninsured vehicle. NTA. Todd Moore (58) Quincy for speeding. PTC. Kristofer Johnson, Quincy, reports the theft of a sky blue Hyper E-ride...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Illinois?
We've been pretty lucky this winter with snow it's been very mild. Did I just jinx us? However, when it does snow do you have to legally shovel your walkway/sidewalks?. Well, the answer is kind of complicated because it's both yes and no. Let me explain. In the state of Illinois, it says:
wtad.com
Steel fabricator to open Quincy facility
A Wisconsin-based steel fabricator says it plans to open a facility in Quincy this spring. United Alloy, based in Janesville, says it will move into an un-named 24,000 square foot facility in Quincy, with the goal of starting production by April. A statement released Friday says that after a few years, they hope to build a larger facility. United Alloy describes themselves as a contract metal fabrication and powder coating company. They produce metal fuel tanks, hydraulic reservoirs, skids and other products. The company says they chose Quincy, due to the area's workforce, and that they worked with the Great River Economic Development Foundation to select their Quincy location.
wtad.com
Grant awarded to build EV charging station in Hannibal
Francis Energy gets $285,000 to build station in Huck Finn Shopping Center. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says it's handed out over $2 million in grants to help build more electric vehicle charging stations, including one in Hannibal. MO-DNR Thursday announced that it handed out about $2.6 million in...
KBUR
City of Fort Madison to close down Old Fort buildings
Fort Madison, IA- The City of Fort Madison has decided to close the Old Fort replica located in Riverview Park. According to a news release, Fort Madison City officials recently completed an inspection of the old fort, and crumbling foundations, leaking roofs, and multiple unstable buildings. Based on this inspection...
tspr.org
New leader selected for Keokuk School District
The Keokuk School Board voted unanimously to hire Kathy Dinger to serve as the district’s next superintendent. She is currently superintendent of the Bushnell-Prairie City School District. The Keokuk board approved the hire on Thursday night. Dinger will earn $172,500 in her first year and $177,000 in her second...
kjfmradio.com
Press Journal Printing closes effective immediately
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The announcement was made this Wednesday, January 18, 2023, by officials with Lakeway Publishers that Press Journal Printing would be closing their doors. According to the release, the printing plant located in Louisiana is the only part of the company’s Missouri operation affected. Lakeway President R. Michael Fishman cited inflation and the current economic climate, including rising costs of raw materials, as having a major impact on the plant’s operations. The closing affects 17 employees, 12 of which were full time.
muddyrivernews.com
Ursa native, a 1977 graduate, makes gifts to ag program, athletics at Western Illinois University
MACOMB, Ill. — Following years of dedicated service and support of Western Illinois University, Wayne Whipps, a 1977 graduate, answered the call in December and contributed two major gifts to For the W campaign for Western Illinois University. A long-time donor to WIU, Whipps worked with WIU assistant athletic...
wtad.com
Public hearings for license plate cams set for next week
Chief Adam Yates wants to address privacy and other concerns. The Quincy Police Department says it will hold two public meetings next week, about its' wish to install 20 license plate reading cams in the city. QPD Chief Adam Yates said Friday that the meetings will be held Monday night...
977wmoi.com
Macomb Fire Department Responds to Reported Fire at WIU Thompson Hall
At 8:48 PM, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a reported fire in a trash chute at Western Illinois University Thompson Hall. While enroute command was notified of flames showing and sprinkler head activation. The initial crew arrived on scene at 8:52 pm. Command initiated Box Card 1101 calling in all Off-Duty Macomb Firefighters along with Emmet-Chalmers Fire Dept for mutual aid. Crews made their way to the basement and extinguished the fire inside the trash chute. Light smoke had spread throughout the building. The fire was deemed Under Control at 9:50 PM. Crews then began ventilating the building and continued assisting any remaining students with evacuation. Students were temporarily relocated to Western Hall while WIU staff began cleanup efforts.
wtad.com
Two charged in 8th and State shooting indicted by Grand Jury
Chaunessi Cano, Hailey Carson indicted in January 3rd incident. Two Quincy women, charged in connection with an early January shooting near 8th and State in Quincy, have been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Chaunessi Cano and Hailey Carson were both indicted Thursday by the Grand Jury. Records show...
KBUR
Warsaw, Illinois man arrested for aggravated arson
Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Warsaw, Illinois man for aggravated arson. According to a news release, at about 12:16 PM Tuesday, January 17th, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at 1160 Sycamore Street in Warsaw.
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
wtad.com
Quincy man pleads Guilty to theft charge
Nicholas Strieker sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison. A Quincy man, arrested during an investigation into at least two February 2022 incidents where shots were fired in Quincy, has changed his Not Guilty plea and is going to prison. Nicholas Strieker was in Adams County Circuit Court Friday afternoon,...
wtad.com
Charges dropped against one man in Hannibal beating death
Jordan Payne had faced counts of 2nd Degree Murder and Assault. A Hannibal man, one of five people charged in connection with the October beating death of a Hannibal man, has had all charges against him dropped. Jordan Payne was due in Marion County Circuit Court Friday for a case...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, of Mexico, Missouri, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
