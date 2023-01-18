A Wisconsin-based steel fabricator says it plans to open a facility in Quincy this spring. United Alloy, based in Janesville, says it will move into an un-named 24,000 square foot facility in Quincy, with the goal of starting production by April. A statement released Friday says that after a few years, they hope to build a larger facility. United Alloy describes themselves as a contract metal fabrication and powder coating company. They produce metal fuel tanks, hydraulic reservoirs, skids and other products. The company says they chose Quincy, due to the area's workforce, and that they worked with the Great River Economic Development Foundation to select their Quincy location.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO