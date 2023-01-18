Read full article on original website
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
wtad.com
Two charged in 8th and State shooting indicted by Grand Jury
Chaunessi Cano, Hailey Carson indicted in January 3rd incident. Two Quincy women, charged in connection with an early January shooting near 8th and State in Quincy, have been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Chaunessi Cano and Hailey Carson were both indicted Thursday by the Grand Jury. Records show...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department looking at cameras throughout city to identify license plates
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department wants to speed up investigations and offset reduced manpower by installing multiple cameras around the city to identify vehicle license plates. Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, made a presentation Tuesday night to the Quincy City Council’s Police Aldermanic Committee to...
Central Illinois Proud
Macomb police looking for missing endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for January 22, 2023
Audrianna Deeter-Simpson (23) Quincy for expired registration. PTC. Robert Hornsby (24) Quincy for speeding and operating uninsured vehicle. NTA. Meghan Deters (29) Quincy for expired registration and operating uninsured vehicle. NTA. Todd Moore (58) Quincy for speeding. PTC. Kristofer Johnson, Quincy, reports the theft of a sky blue Hyper E-ride...
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
KBUR
Carthage, Ill. man arrested for fleeing on motorcycle, speeding over 120 MPH
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on multiple charges after fleeing police while speeding over 120 miles per hour. According to a news release, at about 2:12 PM Monday, January 16th the Hancock County Sheriff’s office received a report...
kjfmradio.com
Pike County Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issues a scam alert
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has alerted the public to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA never solicits by telephone! The Association would only send mail pieces, address membership on their social media and on their website.
wtad.com
Public hearings for license plate cams set for next week
Chief Adam Yates wants to address privacy and other concerns. The Quincy Police Department says it will hold two public meetings next week, about its' wish to install 20 license plate reading cams in the city. QPD Chief Adam Yates said Friday that the meetings will be held Monday night...
wtad.com
Quincy man pleads Guilty to theft charge
Nicholas Strieker sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison. A Quincy man, arrested during an investigation into at least two February 2022 incidents where shots were fired in Quincy, has changed his Not Guilty plea and is going to prison. Nicholas Strieker was in Adams County Circuit Court Friday afternoon,...
wtad.com
Charges dropped against one man in Hannibal beating death
Jordan Payne had faced counts of 2nd Degree Murder and Assault. A Hannibal man, one of five people charged in connection with the October beating death of a Hannibal man, has had all charges against him dropped. Jordan Payne was due in Marion County Circuit Court Friday for a case...
KBUR
City of Fort Madison to close down Old Fort buildings
Fort Madison, IA- The City of Fort Madison has decided to close the Old Fort replica located in Riverview Park. According to a news release, Fort Madison City officials recently completed an inspection of the old fort, and crumbling foundations, leaking roofs, and multiple unstable buildings. Based on this inspection...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
khqa.com
QPD to propose getting license plate readers
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — NEWS RELEASE:. In the near future, the Quincy Police Department will propose to the Quincy City Council the purchase of 20 automated license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety. These cameras, often called ALPRs or LPRs, will be installed at fixed locations in Quincy. Law enforcement officials believe the implementation of ALPRs will enhance the police department’s ability to investigate crimes.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, of Mexico, Missouri, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted...
wtad.com
Grant awarded to build EV charging station in Hannibal
Francis Energy gets $285,000 to build station in Huck Finn Shopping Center. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says it's handed out over $2 million in grants to help build more electric vehicle charging stations, including one in Hannibal. MO-DNR Thursday announced that it handed out about $2.6 million in...
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County Beef Queen, Ambassador to be chosen at Adams County Beef Producers’ annual meeting
QUINCY — The Adams County Beef Producers and Beef Auxiliary will hold their 47th annual meeting and banquet beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Brigid’s Hall in Liberty. The public is invited to attend. Reservations should be made by Friday, Jan. 20, by contacting Grant...
wtad.com
Steel fabricator to open Quincy facility
A Wisconsin-based steel fabricator says it plans to open a facility in Quincy this spring. United Alloy, based in Janesville, says it will move into an un-named 24,000 square foot facility in Quincy, with the goal of starting production by April. A statement released Friday says that after a few years, they hope to build a larger facility. United Alloy describes themselves as a contract metal fabrication and powder coating company. They produce metal fuel tanks, hydraulic reservoirs, skids and other products. The company says they chose Quincy, due to the area's workforce, and that they worked with the Great River Economic Development Foundation to select their Quincy location.
muddyrivernews.com
Ursa native, a 1977 graduate, makes gifts to ag program, athletics at Western Illinois University
MACOMB, Ill. — Following years of dedicated service and support of Western Illinois University, Wayne Whipps, a 1977 graduate, answered the call in December and contributed two major gifts to For the W campaign for Western Illinois University. A long-time donor to WIU, Whipps worked with WIU assistant athletic...
