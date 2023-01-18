Read full article on original website
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why orange stickers are left on cars on the side of Michigan roads, highways
DETROIT – You see them frequently, tacked onto the rear windows of lone vehicles parked on the sides of roads and highways. But what exactly do those bright orange stickers mean?. Their purpose is likely exactly what you think: The bright orange stickers mean that a vehicle or vehicle...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan baby formula plant under investigation -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis formula plant under criminal investigation by Department of Justice. According to a report, Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan infant formula plant is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DNR wants your opinion on increasing traffic ease, safety on Belle Isle
DETROIT – Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s input on ways to make it easier to access and get around Belle Isle. In the winter, Belle Isle may not be as crowded, but there’s still enough going on to show the different ways people get around the island, both fast and slow. Now, the state wants input from visitors of all kinds to help improve the island in a new survey.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Hospitals in Metro Detroit see downward trend in respiratory illnesses
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Sara Keyser -- Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “Flu is around but...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football fires co-OC Matt Weiss as police investigate computer access crimes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss after police launched an investigation into “computer access crimes” at the team facility. The athletic department confirmed earlier this week, following an ESPN report, that Weiss, who also served as the team’s quarterbacks coach, had...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County: CDC incorrectly reporting ‘high’ COVID level
ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department said on Friday the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” COVID-19 community level categorization for the county is inaccurate. Officials with the Health Department said cases from up to four months ago were recently logged as new...
ClickOnDetroit.com
General Motors to invest $579M in Flint, $216M in Bay City for V-8 engine manufacturing
FLINT, Mich. – General Motors said it will invest nearly $800 million to bring V-8 engine manufacturing to Flint and Bay City. The automaker said it will invest $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million at the facility in Bay City. The Flint facility will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit indie band to play at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Feb. 16
ANN ARBOR – The Timbre of Cedar will perform in the Black Box Theater on Concordia University Ann Arbor’s campus at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. This concert is free and open to all faculty, staff, students, and members of the community. No reservations are required for seats in the Black Box.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Is it time to break out our sleds yet? What we know about expected snow in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – After a cloudy and cold start to our weekend, while it has been a tranquil start to the weekend, we will bring active weather forecast as we head through the end of the weekend. We will keep the cloud cover in the forecast through the overnight...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where is Creg Lyles? Family last heard from Waterford Township man 2 years ago
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This month marks two years since 33-year-old Creg Lyles vanished from Waterford Township. The last time anyone heard from Lyles was via text message on Jan. 21, 2021. “He was just a social butterfly,” his mother Mary Lyles told Local 4 in 2021. “He was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Mexico shooting case revives pretrial detention debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A felon and failed political candidate suspected of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of four elected Democrat officials in New Mexico will be due in court next week for a detention hearing. Solomon Peña remains in custody pending a Jan. 23 hearing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 possible snowstorms heading to Metro Detroit -- how much snow should we expect?
DETROIT – You definitely noticed the difference if you went outside Friday, as colder temperatures and a solid breeze made it feel much chillier than it has in recent days. This expected transition to a colder temperature regime means better snow chances when the next storms head our way -- and there are two of them to monitor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking weekend snow, return to winter temps in Metro Detroit
Today is going to feel like we turned the corner back to winter. Anticipate some rain transitioning to flurries this morning with the cooling airmass in place. However, we won’t see much accumulation on the wet and relatively warm ground before flurries taper off through the afternoon hours. Today’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow to hit Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what you need to know
4Warn Weather – Good Sunday morning! Who is ready for some snow?. We have a snowmaker approaching Sunday morning from the south and west, moving into Metro Detroit after 8-9 a.m. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s with a light but cool breeze from the southeast blowing off of the big lakes on the east side of the state. It will feel like the low to middle 20s out there early on for anyone walking to work or the store before services. Well, whatever you have going on, expect that snow to slow you down by the middle and later part of this morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
59-year-old man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot found dead
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The 59-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township parking was found dead by police. Suspect Michael Elinski was found dead in Clare, Michigan, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elinski was identified as the suspected shooter on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man convicted of murdering friend’s fiance during argument
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been convicted after he drove to his friend’s house and murdered her fiance during an argument, officials said. The shooting happened July 4, 2021, in the area of Meldrum Street and Jefferson Avenue in Chesterfield Township. Dakota Justin Blust, of Shelby...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting in Redford Township -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 clerks in custody after man shot, killed at Redford Township gas station. Two clerks are in police custody after a man was fatally shot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pittsfield Township police investigating unknown situation involving car with bullet holes
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police situation is unfolding Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a business plaza in Pittsfield Township near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport. Pittsfield Township police on Thursday, Jan. 19, closed off part of a business plaza off Plaza Drive near Airport Boulevard, just...
