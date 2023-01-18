4Warn Weather – Good Sunday morning! Who is ready for some snow?. We have a snowmaker approaching Sunday morning from the south and west, moving into Metro Detroit after 8-9 a.m. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s with a light but cool breeze from the southeast blowing off of the big lakes on the east side of the state. It will feel like the low to middle 20s out there early on for anyone walking to work or the store before services. Well, whatever you have going on, expect that snow to slow you down by the middle and later part of this morning.

