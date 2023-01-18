ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

DNR wants your opinion on increasing traffic ease, safety on Belle Isle

DETROIT – Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s input on ways to make it easier to access and get around Belle Isle. In the winter, Belle Isle may not be as crowded, but there’s still enough going on to show the different ways people get around the island, both fast and slow. Now, the state wants input from visitors of all kinds to help improve the island in a new survey.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County: CDC incorrectly reporting ‘high’ COVID level

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department said on Friday the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” COVID-19 community level categorization for the county is inaccurate. Officials with the Health Department said cases from up to four months ago were recently logged as new...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Mexico shooting case revives pretrial detention debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A felon and failed political candidate suspected of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of four elected Democrat officials in New Mexico will be due in court next week for a detention hearing. Solomon Peña remains in custody pending a Jan. 23 hearing...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 possible snowstorms heading to Metro Detroit -- how much snow should we expect?

DETROIT – You definitely noticed the difference if you went outside Friday, as colder temperatures and a solid breeze made it feel much chillier than it has in recent days. This expected transition to a colder temperature regime means better snow chances when the next storms head our way -- and there are two of them to monitor.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking weekend snow, return to winter temps in Metro Detroit

Today is going to feel like we turned the corner back to winter. Anticipate some rain transitioning to flurries this morning with the cooling airmass in place. However, we won’t see much accumulation on the wet and relatively warm ground before flurries taper off through the afternoon hours. Today’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Snow to hit Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what you need to know

4Warn Weather – Good Sunday morning! Who is ready for some snow?. We have a snowmaker approaching Sunday morning from the south and west, moving into Metro Detroit after 8-9 a.m. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s with a light but cool breeze from the southeast blowing off of the big lakes on the east side of the state. It will feel like the low to middle 20s out there early on for anyone walking to work or the store before services. Well, whatever you have going on, expect that snow to slow you down by the middle and later part of this morning.

