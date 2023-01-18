Hunting for an OC: Three candidates emerge for Patriots offensive coordinator position

The Patriots gave a rare preview of their offensive plans last week, announcing the team would begin its search for a new offensive coordinator shortly. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, three candidates have emerged as the leaders in the clubhouse to hold New England’s playcalling sheet in 2023.

The Patriots could bring in Minnesota Viking wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell or Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to reinvigorate New England’s offense while Patriots Tight End coach Nick Caley remains an option as an internal hire, according to Rapoport.

According to the report, O’Brien should be considered the favorite to land the position. O’Brien previously spent four years with New England as an offensive coach from 2007-2011, including as the team’s offensive coordinator during their 2011 Super Bowl season. During O’Brien’s four-year stretch, the Patriots led the league with 30.7 points per game and were second with 393.1 total yards per game.

O’Brien has spent the past two years as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator.

McCardell spent 17 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, including four under Bill Belichick with the Cleveland Browns. The former Pro Bowler has the better part of the last decade coaching up the next generations of wideouts. After his assistant coaching debut with Washington from 2010-2011, McCardell held the same position at the University of Maryland from 2014-2015 and with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-2020. The two-time Super Bowl champion just finished his 2nd year as the Vikings’ WR coach. Minnesota finished the 2022 season with the 2nd most total passing yards in the league.

During their time in Cleveland, Belichick frequently stashed McCardell on the practice squad to begin his career, only calling him up sporadically. By their fourth and final year together, McCardell was Belichick’s leading receiver

‘’I have so much respect for Keenan and I’m really proud to have coached him,” Belichick said in 2005. ‘’I’m not saying that I developed his career or anything, I don’t mean it that way, but I mean just what he brought as a player, his work ethic, his attitude . . . He’s really a special guy.”

If the Patriots promote internally, it would likely come through the elevation of tight ends coach Nick Caley. The 39-year-old also recently interviewed for the New York Jets offensive coordinator vacancy.

