ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Screaming Trees co-founder Van Conner dies

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZkuU_0kJ7fPEQ00

Van Conner, the co-founder, bassist and songwriter for the alternative rock band Screaming Trees, has died.

He was 55, Variety reported.

His brother and band co-founder Gary Lee Conner said that Van Conner died Tuesday night after an extended illness, but that he succumbed to pneumonia.

“He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever,” Gary Lee wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The Screaming Trees was founded by the Lee brothers, singer Mark Lanegan and drummer Mark Pickerel in Ellensburg, Washington, according to Variety.

They released several low-budget recordings on Velvetone before signing with SST Records. Their sound evolved into the grunge and alternative movement when Nirvana took off. Lanegan was friends with Kurt Cobain.

After several releases such as “Buzz Factory” and “Invisible Lantern,” Screaming Trees signed with Epic Records in 1989, releasing “Uncle Anesthesia” which was co-produced by Chris Cornell of Soundgarden.

The band hit the mainstream when their song, “Nearly Lost You,” was included in the soundtrack for the Cameron Crowe film, “Singles.” It reached No. 5 on the Billboard Modern Rock Chart.

The song also appeared on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Deadline.

The group also performed at Lollapalooza.

After disagreements between Gary Lee Connor and Lanegan, and a lull in production, they recorded new songs in 1999, which were not published until 2011 as the “Last Words: The Final Recordings.”

In all, Screaming Trees released seven albums, five EPs and three compilation albums, KIRO reported.

Bandmates split to pursue solo projects. Van Lee started his band Gardener and worked with Valis, Kitty Kitty and Dinosaur Jr., and on Gary Lee Connor’s and Lanegan’s projects, Variety reported.

Lanegan died in February at the age of 57, KIRO reported.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

6-month-old Munchkin kitten that lost body parts to rare illness looking for new home

BOSTON — A young munchkin kitten has spent the last couple of months fighting a rare illness is hoping to find it’s new forever home. Dollie, a six-month-old munchkin cat, was preparing to spend her first holiday season with her new family when she started acting strange, according to MSCPA-Angell. Her symptoms, which started with bouts of lethargy, progressed to changes to her skin and ears her family couldn’t ignore.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.
NEVADA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman steps away from band, citing mental health

Two months ahead of the release of a new album, Fall Out Boy’s guitarist announced he is taking a break from the band. The band’s official Twitter account shared a photo of Trohman playing guitar along with a statement saying, “Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”
ETOnline.com

Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been revealed. The comedian died in October of sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles coroner confirms to ET. He was 67. The former cause occurs when there is a malfunction in the electrical system of the heart that leads to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
153K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy