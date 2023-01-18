Read full article on original website
Montana native reimagines Montana county assignments with current populations
Cody McCracken, from Blaine County, reimagined Montana's original county assignments with updated rankings based on current population size. Yellowstone County would be No. 1 in new rankings.
Avian Influenza spreading rapidly across Montana
Avian Influenza is spreading rapidly across the country in both wild and domestic birds, including right here in Montana.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 514 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,654,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,612 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,300 doses have been administered and 78,430 people are fully immunized. 64% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 1/21/23
It looks like another great weekend to get out and poke some holes. We are hearing some great reports of hardwater fishing across the state. If you are planning on some winter fun, hear all of our latest reports from the most recent episode of MORS.
The Top 5 Most Rural Post Offices Of Small Town Montana
Some of the most secluded towns in America are in Montana, so that means that we have some of the most remote United States Post Offices in the country. Where are these (often charming) small town anchors?. I'll admit - I've never heard of a few of these small Montana...
5 Best Made In Montana Cheeses That Will Make Locals Proud
I find it odd that Montana isn't known more for its dairy products. This state is home to some of the finest cheeses that money can buy. Clean air, healthy cows, and talented artisans make Montana cheese something worth exploring. What kind of cheese is made in Montana? Quite a...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In
Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
ypradio.org
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
3 Most Popular Ways To Get Up To Date Montana Road Conditions
Winter arrived here in Montana a couple of months ago. Although spoiled by a few warmer days earlier in the season, we also saw some of the coldest days of the year as well. Snowfall has been a bit light so far this year, but we still have lots of time to get those record inches in the book.
19thnews.org
As states seek to scale back abortions, Montana wants to redefine medical necessity under Medicaid
Montana’s conservative leaders, stymied by the courts from passing laws that impose significant statewide abortion restrictions, seek to tighten the state’s Medicaid rules to make it more difficult for low-income people to receive abortions. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is proposing to define when...
Flathead Beacon
Three Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu in First Documented Cases
Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
Study: 'Yellowstone' brings 2M tourists, big money to Montana
A new study shows that the popular Yellowstone television series is bringing millions of visitors as well as millions of dollars to Montana.
Watch: Eagle mom, dad keep their eggs warm during California snowstorm
Eagle Nest Cam footage shows parents Jackie and Shadow taking care of two eggs that were born last week.
Fairfield Sun Times
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Montana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Montana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Montana Needs These Three Things. Do We Just Need To Accept It?
This post isn't intended to "tick people off" per se, but these are three things that people don't want to hear. The problem is, these three things HELP so many people, businesses, and everyday life here in Montana. I know that people want to go back to the "old Montana",...
Here’s 750 Million Reasons The Dutton’s Matter To Montana.
Lately, people have been seeing a whole lot more of Montana on popular television shows like Yellowstone. The show, now in its 5th season follows the fictional Dutton Family which has deep roots here in Montana and owns the biggest ranch in the state. Of course, there are all kinds...
700 miles of dinos and drive-ins on Montana’s longest amazing road
If you want a road trip this year to really experience what Montana was like, 75 MILLION YEARS AGO, grab your map app and head out on the Treasure State's longest highway. MT-200 is not only the longest road by mileage, a true Red Bull and jerky snack challenge at 706 miles, but it's also arguably the most diverse way to transverse the state.
A tough road to hoe: New report highlights challenges for Montana highways
The report explains how Montana's growth in population, economic, and vehicle travel is creating high demands for our transportation system.
