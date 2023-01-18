Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mariposa, Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 08:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mariposa; Merced FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by other multiple causes continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 847 AM PST, Long duration flooding is occurring due to recent heavy rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Merced, Atwater, Planada and Le Grand. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-24 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
