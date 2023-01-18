ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Montgomery, Southern Herkimer, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-22 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Montgomery; Southern Herkimer; Western Ulster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer, Montgomery and Western Ulster Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may reach a half inch up to one inch per hour at times this evening and tonight.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-22 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Greene; Eastern Schenectady; Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of western Massachusetts and east central and eastern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may reach a half inch up to one inch per hour at times this evening and tonight.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy