Effective: 2023-01-22 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Greene; Eastern Schenectady; Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of western Massachusetts and east central and eastern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may reach a half inch up to one inch per hour at times this evening and tonight.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 59 MINUTES AGO