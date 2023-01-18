Sip on these local brews from Trader Joe's
The Trader Joe’s location in Tanglewood — aka store 404 — has taken over our hearts, wallets, and now our fridges.
DYK Trader Joe’s is a major supporter of local breweries in Fort Worth? The grocery store sells products from brands like Martin House Brewing Company , Best Maid Pickles , and Wild Acre Brewing .
Martin House — who releases a new beer every week — has gained a reputation of creating unique brews with flavors inspired by barbecue sauce , bacon burnt ends , and even pickles , to name a few .
If you’ve always wanted to try the funky brews , but didn’t want to commit to a whole pack — we’re looking at you Spicy Pickle Beer — Trader Joe’s offers a “Create Your Own 6-Pack” with the option to mix and match your favorite drinks.
Note : flavors and varieties can change depending on the season and recent releases. Individual prices vary.
Check out what local beverages we included in our 6-pack.
DYK Trader Joe’s is a major supporter of local breweries in Fort Worth? The grocery store sells products from brands like Martin House Brewing Company , Best Maid Pickles , and Wild Acre Brewing .
Martin House — who releases a new beer every week — has gained a reputation of creating unique brews with flavors inspired by barbecue sauce , bacon burnt ends , and even pickles , to name a few .
If you’ve always wanted to try the funky brews , but didn’t want to commit to a whole pack — we’re looking at you Spicy Pickle Beer — Trader Joe’s offers a “Create Your Own 6-Pack” with the option to mix and match your favorite drinks.
Note : flavors and varieties can change depending on the season and recent releases. Individual prices vary.
Check out what local beverages we included in our 6-pack.
Comments / 0