Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
extrainningsoftball.com
They Call Her Mars: Shippensburg’s Hannah Marsteller is Already a Division II Softball Great
Talking about her achievements is not Hannah Marsteller’s favorite thing. In fact, she admits to having to force herself to speak about her awards and accomplishments openly. That list of awards, achievements, and accomplishments is long and full. Headlined by back-to-back Division II National Player of the Year awards,...
abc27.com
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new college merger is in the works in the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster plans to combine with St. Joesph’s University in Philidelphia to strengthen the educational offerings at both institutions. The college’s nursing programs will now be introduced...
sju.edu
Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster, Penn. to Become Part of Saint Joseph's University
PHILADELPHIA and LANCASTER, PA. (Jan. 19) – Today, leaders of Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences (PA College) in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, announced a definitive agreement to become part of Saint Joseph’s University. The merger will expand both Saint Joseph’s geographic reach beyond Philadelphia and its academic portfolio with more than 20 nursing and allied health programs ranging from certificates through the doctoral level. The agreement also allows PA College to expand opportunities for students while preserving and stewarding its tradition of serving South Central Pennsylvania through excellence in healthcare education for more than 120 years.
Cedar Cliff OL Lucas Andrezeski makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff offensive lineman Lucas Andrezeski is off the board. The senior told PennLive Saturday that he has committed to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Most colleges bring up family, but ESU really is,” the 6-foot-4, 275 pounder said. “All the...
local21news.com
Cumberland County fifth graders take center stage for musical performance
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Cumberland County elementary students will take center stage this weekend to present "Wonka Jr." Fifth graders from Camp Hill's Eisenhower Elementary will perform the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's literary classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at The Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center, located at 340 North 21st Street in Camp Hill.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
abc27.com
Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke gets his third college offer
Make that three college offers for Harrisburg freshman receiver Elias Coke. Coke said Thursday that he added an offer from Kent State. That comes just two days after the 6-foot-2, 190 pounder added Toledo to his list. He also claims an offer from West Virginia. Coke caught 25 passes for...
Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
abc27.com
Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening
A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to Yelp
Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Hersheypark in 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For its 117th season, Hersheypark has some changes and additions coming in 2023. Some of these are big and some are small, but all the changes coming are pretty sweet!. The first major change to the park has to do with the reimagining of the...
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
Missing Pennsylvania Man Found Dead In Delaware: Authorities
A Red Lion 38-year-old man who had been missing for five days was found dead in Delaware, authorities say.Daniel Hesketh left his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on January 13 around 10 p.m. and was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County around noon the following d…
