ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new college merger is in the works in the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster plans to combine with St. Joesph’s University in Philidelphia to strengthen the educational offerings at both institutions. The college’s nursing programs will now be introduced...
LANCASTER, PA
sju.edu

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster, Penn. to Become Part of Saint Joseph's University

PHILADELPHIA and LANCASTER, PA. (Jan. 19) – Today, leaders of Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences (PA College) in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, announced a definitive agreement to become part of Saint Joseph’s University. The merger will expand both Saint Joseph’s geographic reach beyond Philadelphia and its academic portfolio with more than 20 nursing and allied health programs ranging from certificates through the doctoral level. The agreement also allows PA College to expand opportunities for students while preserving and stewarding its tradition of serving South Central Pennsylvania through excellence in healthcare education for more than 120 years.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland County fifth graders take center stage for musical performance

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Cumberland County elementary students will take center stage this weekend to present "Wonka Jr." Fifth graders from Camp Hill's Eisenhower Elementary will perform the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's literary classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at The Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center, located at 340 North 21st Street in Camp Hill.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home

A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
CARLISLE, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening

A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Hersheypark in 2023

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For its 117th season, Hersheypark has some changes and additions coming in 2023. Some of these are big and some are small, but all the changes coming are pretty sweet!. The first major change to the park has to do with the reimagining of the...
HERSHEY, PA
WBRE

Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthEast Times

NorthEast Times

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

News for Philadelphia, PA

 https://northeasttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy