As price pressure on proteins begins to ease, inflation for side items like French fries and onion rings are knitting restaurant executive brows. “The most pressure that we are going to see are going to be on French fries and onion rings, which is a big side item for Portillo's,” said Michelle Hook, chief financial officer for the Oak Brook, Ill.-based Portillo’s Inc., during a presentation earlier in January at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Fla.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO