nrn.com
Trending this week: Subway faces bumpy road on way to potential sale
This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was NRN editors discuss John Cywinski’s new job, In-N-Out’s move to the east coast and the ICR Conference. In other news, with Subway reportedly retaining advisers for a potential sale of the sandwich brand, an estimated value of more than $10 billion and a tightening interest rate market made conditions less than ideal for shopping around a major restaurant concept.
Chipotle adds location-based technology to its mobile app
Chipotle this week updated its popular mobile app, which hosts about 30 million Rewards members. The updates are certainly not bells or whistles, but rather the addition of simple new features meant to reduce friction for loyal consumers, who have proven they visit more frequently and spend more money with the brand, executives have noted.
How Crumbl Cookies created one of the most popular apps in the industry
Crumbl Cookies has grown to just over 700 locations nationwide, a swift and sizable number given its short, 6-year history. Despite that growth, its runway remains long given that industry giants like Domino’s and Taco Bell are about 10 times its size. Its potential is even greater considering its...
Cost pressure in French fries, onion rings raises Portillo’s concerns
As price pressure on proteins begins to ease, inflation for side items like French fries and onion rings are knitting restaurant executive brows. “The most pressure that we are going to see are going to be on French fries and onion rings, which is a big side item for Portillo's,” said Michelle Hook, chief financial officer for the Oak Brook, Ill.-based Portillo’s Inc., during a presentation earlier in January at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Fla.
Focus Brands bolsters leadership team with three new additions
Focus Brands®, parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky's®, announced today the appointments of three senior leaders across two areas of the business. Effective immediately, the following executives will be leading...
Restaurant sales and traffic declined in December
New data from the National Restaurant Association shows that restaurant sales in December tapered off in December – to $88.3 billion – compared to November, which generated $89.2 billion. The association reports that October and November sales were $1.6 billion lower than preliminary numbers shared by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Why Taco Bell is bringing back wings
Taco Bell relaunched wings for a limited time. The wings, which come in a group of eight and are coated in queso seasoning, were last seen on the menu for a brief time last January before selling out. The wings cost $6.99. There’s also a combo meal called the Ultimate...
