Wave 3
Mother mourns 6-year-old girls, pregnant woman killed after early house fire in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mother Karlie Lynch shared more about her daughter, 6-year old Reagan Maraman, who died in the fatal Bullitt County fire Thursday. The fire happened Thursday morning at a home off Preston Highway in Lebanon Junction. Bullitt County coroner Dave Billings confirmed 27-year-old Eryan Toogood who was...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man killed in Watterson Expressway head-on crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 20-year-old killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. They identified the victim as Noah Matthews, of Louisville. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday near the Brownsboro exit. Police...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Shively. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be in...
wdrb.com
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
Wave 3
72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died and two other people were injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman who was transported to University of Louisville hospital in critical condition later died at the hospital.
wdrb.com
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
wdrb.com
Crews respond to overnight apartment fire in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over two dozen firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park. Officials say the first call came in just before 4:30 a.m. for an apartment fire at 4900 Invicta Drive. The Shively Fire Department was the first on scene. Crews reported heavy...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
wdrb.com
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in west Louisville, police searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in west Louisville early Wednesday that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil, according to a news...
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
wdrb.com
Police release video showing alleged suspect fleeing scene of fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released surveillance video showing what police say is a suspect fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash. It happened early Sunday, Jan. 15, at the intersection of South 3rd Street and West Jefferson Street. That's where Vennie Jacoway, 34,...
Wave 3
LMPD searching for car involved in hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department said they are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 7. Just before 2 a.m., a man was found lying in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway, near Paramount Drive, after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
WLKY.com
LMPD release type of car believed to be involved in deadly Dixie Highway hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has released the type of car they believed was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway. Police say the car in question is a Volvo, but they did not have a color or model year. They did say it should have heavy damage and may be missing the driver's side mirror.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
Wave 3
Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
WLKY.com
2 teens arrested, charged with murder of 16-year-old shot in Shawnee last month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested two teens in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. The two teens arrested are a 15- and 16-year-old from Louisville, according to police. They made the arrest on Thursday afternoon. Both...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police getting body cameras
Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. Dozens of people pay thousands of dollars for pool installations that never got done. Updated: 8...
'It was really just invasive': LMPD arrests man in connection to 3 Louisville burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man previously charged with breaking into several NuLu businesses is facing new burglary charges. Officers arrested Lester Terry on three counts of burglary Friday. According to the arrest citation and Louisville Metro Police data Terry is charged for burglaries at Shop Bar on Barret Avenue,...
