Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old man killed in Watterson Expressway head-on crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 20-year-old killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. They identified the victim as Noah Matthews, of Louisville. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday near the Brownsboro exit. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Shively. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died and two other people were injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman who was transported to University of Louisville hospital in critical condition later died at the hospital.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews respond to overnight apartment fire in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over two dozen firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park. Officials say the first call came in just before 4:30 a.m. for an apartment fire at 4900 Invicta Drive. The Shively Fire Department was the first on scene. Crews reported heavy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police getting body cameras

Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. Dozens of people pay thousands of dollars for pool installations that never got done.
LOUISVILLE, KY

