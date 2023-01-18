Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
WLKY.com
Mark Wahlberg spotted behind the bar of two Louisville night spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People waited in line for hours, beginning Friday night, for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg. He was in town promoting his tequila brand and signing bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown. But, that wasn't his first stop. It appears he arrived in the...
Wave 3
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
Louisville, Kentucky Hosting First Time Ever Incredible Oddities and Curiosities Expo
Do you have an open mind when it comes to the bizarre? If you are like me, you are at least curious about new things. I love to experience things I have never seen or done before. Louisville is holding something very unique. It's a one-of-a-kind event that travelers around...
Wave 3
Beshear to declare January as Shelter Animal Awareness Month in honor of Ethan the dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is set to announce the month of January as “Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month.”. The month is named in honor of Ethan, a Louisville rescue dog whose recovery story captured the hearts of many statewide and across the nation. Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Mark Wahlberg visits Louisville to unveil new tequila, signs bottles for fans at Liquor Barn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is visiting Louisville this weekend to unveil his new tequila. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila. Wahlberg signed bottles for several hours at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road on Saturday morning. While a line...
Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
wdrb.com
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
‘We fell to the floor’: WKU Cheer Team talks about winning national championship. The Western Kentucky Cheer Team brought the heat this weekend in Florida, winning the Collegiate National Championship. JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades. Updated: 9 hours ago. When...
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after being hit on Taylor Boulevard, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after being hit while walking on Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police. Gerald Roach, 57, died on Saturday after a crash at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue on Jan. 12. Police said Roach was hit by a passenger...
wdrb.com
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
wdrb.com
Louisville police asking for help finding 33-year-old woman last seen in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 33-year-old woman. LMPD said Gabrielle Hooper was last seen near Central Park in Old Louisville in mid-October of 2022. She needs medication and her family fears for her safety, police said.
WLKY.com
Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers
The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after in the Shawnee neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the man walked in Jewish hospital around 8:30p.m. Thursday. Officers were alerted of a shotspotter notification at 41st Street and Market Street. They determined that the man was...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies pregnant mother and 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Raegan Maraman, who was also 6 years old. Billings said Toogood was six months pregnant.
Wave 3
Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
