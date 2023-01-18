ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
WHAS11

Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
wdrb.com

Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after being hit on Taylor Boulevard, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after being hit while walking on Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police. Gerald Roach, 57, died on Saturday after a crash at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue on Jan. 12. Police said Roach was hit by a passenger...
wdrb.com

Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
WLKY.com

Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
247Sports

Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers

The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after in the Shawnee neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the man walked in Jewish hospital around 8:30p.m. Thursday. Officers were alerted of a shotspotter notification at 41st Street and Market Street. They determined that the man was...
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies pregnant mother and 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Raegan Maraman, who was also 6 years old. Billings said Toogood was six months pregnant.
Wave 3

Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
