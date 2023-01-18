Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
PWMania
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
wrestlinginc.com
Maria Kanellis Clarifies AEW On-Screen Ambitions
Maria Kanellis remains a major figure in professional wrestling almost two decades after her debut in the business. After being released by WWE in 2020, Kanellis signed with Ring of Honor and became a member of the Board of Directors, spearheading the revitalization of the company's women's division. After ROH...
PWMania
Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match. Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
PWMania
Latest on CM Punk’s AEW Status, Belief That Tony Khan Has Put Him on Ice for Now
CM Punk has been absent from AEW programming since early September, when he was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out PPV event. During the press conference preceding the brawl, he slammed The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. Following an investigation, AEW suspended everyone...
ringsidenews.com
Frankie Kazarian Was Under Full-Time AEW Contract While Working For Impact Wrestling
AEW’s roster is changing as time goes on, and a couple of wrestlers have left the company in recent memory. William Regal departed as Tony Khan allowed him to make a return to WWE, and AQA was also removed from the roster after she left the business in July. Now, Frankie Kazarian’s time with AEW is officially over.
wrestlinginc.com
Anthony Bowens Tried To Reunite Former WWE Tag Team In AEW
On the November 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite," The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens hosted a special birthday bash for "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. Although the segment ended with the trio being attacked by The Firm's Big Bill and The Gunn Club, Bowens revealed in a recent interview that things could have played out differently had one of Gunn's former tag team partners been available at the last minute.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Believes Top AEW Act Has Gotten Kind Of Stale
Konnan is hardly one to shy away from telling you how he sees it, and on the latest episode of his podcast "Keepin" It 100," he certainly didn't parse his words when it comes to the current state of the Young Bucks in AEW. "The Young Bucks are good for...
Update On CM Punk's Future With AEW
New details regarding CM Punk's future with AEW have reportedly been revealed.
PWMania
Several Top WWE Names Now Confirmed for WWE RAW is XXX, Brock Lesnar Latest
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been confirmed for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair mentioned on his podcast that Hogan said he’d be at RAW 30 the following Monday. The RAW 30 DVD cover art for the UK also indicated at The Hulkster’s presence.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
PWMania
Former WWE Writer “Hates” Bianca Belair’s “Stereotypical” Promos
During the “Legion of RAW” podcast on Sportskeeda.com, veteran WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Bianca Belair’s promos and offered his thoughts on them. He said, “I just think that the promos are so stereotypical and I hate it. I hate it because I’m seeing a character and the real her is not coming through. You know, Steve Austin was a character but you knew there was a little Steve Austin in him. You know, there was a little Rock in there. I’m seeing this facade and this show but I’m not seeing who’s really in there.”
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/18/2023)
The AEW hot streak continues with another good Dynamite this week in the wake of the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, with a graphic for him at the start of the show along with numerous wrestlers paying tribute on the show as well. But on the show we had some great matches, and further story with the women.
PWMania
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results for 2/9/2023
Impact Wrestling taped their February 9 episode from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida on Friday night. There has been no word on whether these spoilers will air in the order they were taped. The February 2 spoilers from Friday night can be found by clicking here. On Saturday night, two more episodes of Impact will be taped. Full spoilers from the New Year’s Revolution taping, which will air on February 9:
ComicBook
Report Addresses Possibility of Plans for WWE's AJ Styles at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Wrestle Kingdom 17 night two is now officially in the books, but a new report takes us back to night one at the beginning of the year. In a new interview with Fightful's Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Rocky Romero addresses the possibility of WWE's AJ Styles making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 alongside Karl Anderson, who faced Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight Championship during night one's card. Apparently, there were some talks about Styles appearing, and Syltes also thought it would be a cool idea. Romero also added that if it were up to Styles, he might have been there (via Fightful Select).
PWMania
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
PWMania
Major Creative Change Made to Monday’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary
The creative plans for the Raw XXX 30th anniversary show have been drastically changed. WWE had promoted The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with family members Afa, Sika, Samu, Rikishi, and others flying out to be a part of the segment honoring Roman Reigns. Those plans have since shifted. According to PWInsider,...
bodyslam.net
GCW Don’t Talk To Me Results (1/20/23)
Game Changer Wrestling held its Don’t Talk To Me Event on January 20 from the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord, NC. The event aired on FITE TV. You can check out the full results for the event below. Ten-bell salute for Jay Briscoe. GCW World Champion Nick...
Comments / 0