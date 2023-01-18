ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing

Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Jay Briscoe's Mother And Neighbors Comment On His Passing

The shock of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing continues to be felt amongst the pro wrestling community. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old – real name Jamin Pugh – was fatally killed in a car accident close to his address in Laurel, Delaware. Since the devastating news emerged, many touching stories and heartfelt tributes have been posted across social media about the former ROH World Champion. Closer to home, Briscoe's grieving mother, Jana Pugh, has spoken proudly about her late son.
LAUREL, DE
ringsidenews.com

The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
calfkicker.com

Mike Tyson names best active fighter and makes “legend” prediction

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has faith in lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis. ‘Iron’ Mike believes that Davis will be remembered as a legend. Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers in history. He retired from professional boxing in 2005, leaving a great legacy behind him. The 56-year-old has a total score consisting of 50 wins and 6 losses, knocking out 44 of his opponents viciously.
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Describes Text Jeff Hardy Sent After Jay Briscoe's Passing

Matt Hardy detailed the text he received from his brother, Jeff, after news broke that Jay Briscoe had died in a car accident in Delaware on Tuesday. Briscoe was eight days shy of turning 39 and was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother, Mark. The Briscoe brothers were in the midst of their 13th run with the ROH tag team gold.
DELAWARE STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion

Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
wrestletalk.com

Real Reason WWE ‘Spoiled’ Cody Rhodes Royal Rumble Return

On the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes declared that he was going to be in the Royal Rumble. He was last seen in a WWE ring at WWE Hell in a Cell, having already sustained an injury that would require surgery, in June 2022. On the recent...
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens's Family Donates Large Sum To Briscoe Family Fund

The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, who passed away this past Tuesday following a car accident. The accident also saw Briscoe's two daughters injured, compounding an already terrible situation for the family, and leading to a GiveSendGo page being started to help raise money for Briscoe's wife and children during this difficult time.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW

AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite

A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
FRESNO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Announces Date For Mickie James' First Knockouts Title Defense

Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday night who Mickie James' first opponent will be for her Knockouts World Championship, which she won from Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill on January 13. Masha Slamovich will get a chance to face James at No Surrender on February 24. Slamovich won a No....
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status

The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released From WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes in recent weeks as Vince McMahon has returned and several names have parted ways with the company. Now it seems that a Hall of Famer is done with WWE as D-Von Dudley confirmed his departure today. PWInsider reports that D-Von Dudley was...
tjrwrestling.net

Backstage Details On Who Decided To Split The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Titles

The Usos hold two sets of Tag Team Titles, but WWE has decided to split them up with their next title defense coming in a match where only the Raw titles are on the line. It was at Money in the Bank in July 2021 when The Usos beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. That match, which took place on the Kickoff Show, was the beginning of the longest Tag Team Title reign in WWE history. The Usos have held those Smackdown Tag Team Titles for just about 550 days – around a year and a half.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show

We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
wrestlinginc.com

GUNTHER Wants Chance To Prove Himself Against Former WWE Champion

When WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, the former WALTER, originally signed with WWE with the idea that he would only travel to the United States for major shows and continue to live in Germany, he surely didn't have his current situation as one of the anchors of the "SmackDown" brand in mind. His move to the United States to work in "NXT" and later the main roster opened up a lot of new possibilities, including dream matches.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Released Long-Time Staffer With Close Ties To Triple H

WWE went through massive shake-ups ever since Vince McMahon came back to the company as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Vince’s return also saw changes in management positions, including letting go of some long-time employees in surprising fashion. The first major managerial change saw Stephanie McMahon...
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Debuts At Impact Wrestling Taping

A former WWE star has debuted in Impact Wrestling, appearing at the show taping on January 20 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Steph De Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) made her debut saying that “the Knockouts division are shaking in their boots.”. She would have a match against...
ORLANDO, FL

