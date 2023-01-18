ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for armed burglary of home near his campsite

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Medina, 35, was arrested yesterday and charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, petit theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly taking a pipe from the porch of a residence near his campsite. Medina is reportedly homeless and camps behind the victims’ neighbor’s home...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for hitting a woman after getting off an RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Richardson, 63, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery (repeat offender), possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a college, trafficking in phenethylamines, carrying a concealed weapon during a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon after allegedly pushing a woman after they had gotten off an RTS bus.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless drug dealer arrested for Micanopy murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, has been charged with the December murder of Corey Grimmage in Micanopy. He was already in the Alachua County Jail on a different case. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on December 7, 2021, to a call about a body found in the...
MICANOPY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for DUI, hit and run, and damaging multiple cars at Oaks Condominiums

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Valentina De Antonio Cardenas, 23, was arrested last night and charged with two counts of DUI with property damage, two counts of failing to leave information after damaging an unattended vehicle, and one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription after allegedly damaging two cars at Oaks Condominiums.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WAFF

HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
GADSDEN, AL
Centre Daily

Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say

Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alachuachronicle.com

5-year-old killed in Alachua while crossing the road

ALACHUA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy was killed this morning in Alachua when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road. At about 7:05 a.m., a 911 call was received about a child that had been hit by a pickup truck in the 15400 block of Hipp Way, near Criswell Park in Alachua.
ALACHUA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Five 13-year-old students charged after fight near Oak View Middle School

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Five 13-year-olds have been charged with misdemeanor battery following a fight after school on Wednesday. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Oak View Middle School’s School Resource Deputy (SRD) received word of a potential fight involving multiple students and followed a large group at about 4 p.m. as they went to a nearby business. He encouraged one of the subjects to go home, and as the student turned toward home, the SRD returned to the school to get his patrol car so he could continue to follow the group.
NEWBERRY, FL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 19• theft of property-2nd degree; Radio Shack; miscellaneous; $1,696• theft by deception-3rd degree; person; cash; $1,000• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $661 Arrests Jan. 19Bradley, Jamie M.; 26• public intoxication Henderson, Shelia A.; 55• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Moore, Tammy R.; 36• FTA- theft by deception-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation Golden, David G.; 47• FTA- driving while license suspended• FTA- insurance violation Leonard, Ashley S.; 34• theft of property-2nd degree Fanning, Nathan D.; 38• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- disorderly conduct• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death

A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
DECATUR, AL

