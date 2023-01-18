Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for armed burglary of home near his campsite
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Medina, 35, was arrested yesterday and charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, petit theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly taking a pipe from the porch of a residence near his campsite. Medina is reportedly homeless and camps behind the victims’ neighbor’s home...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for hitting a woman after getting off an RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Richardson, 63, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery (repeat offender), possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a college, trafficking in phenethylamines, carrying a concealed weapon during a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon after allegedly pushing a woman after they had gotten off an RTS bus.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless drug dealer arrested for Micanopy murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, has been charged with the December murder of Corey Grimmage in Micanopy. He was already in the Alachua County Jail on a different case. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on December 7, 2021, to a call about a body found in the...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for DUI, hit and run, and damaging multiple cars at Oaks Condominiums
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Valentina De Antonio Cardenas, 23, was arrested last night and charged with two counts of DUI with property damage, two counts of failing to leave information after damaging an unattended vehicle, and one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription after allegedly damaging two cars at Oaks Condominiums.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested after K-9 finds him hiding in air conditioning vent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Xavier Devante Davis, 31, was arrested today (his birthday) when a K-9 team found him hiding in an air conditioning vent after deputies instructed him to surrender. Davis was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery, interfering with the custody of a minor, and robbery by...
WAFF
HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
Man accused of shooting Double Springs police officer dies in jail, cause of death unreleased
A man jailed after being charged in the shooting of a Double Springs police officer earlier this week has died. Jeffrey Lee Adair, 48, died Friday morning at the Winston County Jail, the coroner’s office confirmed. Authorities have not said how Adair died. Efforts to reach the Winston County...
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
WAAY-TV
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after searches at 2 Decatur residences reveal meth, pot
Two Decatur men are facing multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after law enforcement served search warrants at two homes in the city Thursday. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine was seized, along with marijuana, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia. Jail records show Edward Leonar Raybon,...
Centre Daily
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
Alabama mom, dad, two young sons dead in possible murder-suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, when her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
alachuachronicle.com
5-year-old killed in Alachua while crossing the road
ALACHUA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy was killed this morning in Alachua when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road. At about 7:05 a.m., a 911 call was received about a child that had been hit by a pickup truck in the 15400 block of Hipp Way, near Criswell Park in Alachua.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
Entire family killed in what Alabama investigators say appears to be a murder-suicide
A welfare call on an Alabama woman’s residence led to the discovery of her dead body on Wednesday and as police investigated, they realized her husband and two sons were missing as well. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a welfare check on Chelle Mill...
alachuachronicle.com
Five 13-year-old students charged after fight near Oak View Middle School
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Five 13-year-olds have been charged with misdemeanor battery following a fight after school on Wednesday. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Oak View Middle School’s School Resource Deputy (SRD) received word of a potential fight involving multiple students and followed a large group at about 4 p.m. as they went to a nearby business. He encouraged one of the subjects to go home, and as the student turned toward home, the SRD returned to the school to get his patrol car so he could continue to follow the group.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
One dead in Somerville shooting, one person detained
One man has died following a shooting in Somerville Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 19• theft of property-2nd degree; Radio Shack; miscellaneous; $1,696• theft by deception-3rd degree; person; cash; $1,000• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $661 Arrests Jan. 19Bradley, Jamie M.; 26• public intoxication Henderson, Shelia A.; 55• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Moore, Tammy R.; 36• FTA- theft by deception-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation Golden, David G.; 47• FTA- driving while license suspended• FTA- insurance violation Leonard, Ashley S.; 34• theft of property-2nd degree Fanning, Nathan D.; 38• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- disorderly conduct• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
themadisonrecord.com
Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death
A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
