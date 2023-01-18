Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match. Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in...
PWMania
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
PWMania
Latest on CM Punk’s AEW Status, Belief That Tony Khan Has Put Him on Ice for Now
CM Punk has been absent from AEW programming since early September, when he was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out PPV event. During the press conference preceding the brawl, he slammed The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. Following an investigation, AEW suspended everyone...
PWMania
Big Names Possibly Revealed for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Brock Lesnar Update
Brock Lesnar, DX, and The American Badass may all make an appearance at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been confirmed to appear at the RAW 30th Anniversary show next Monday in Philadelphia. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was also announced, as were several others.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
PWMania
Sting Calls The Great Muta the Only Japanese Wrestler That Ever Transcended Wrestling in America
The Great Muta will team up with Sting and Darby Allin to face Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji. The match is part of Muta’s retirement tour. Sting addressed Muta’s retirement in an interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH. “I have a high opinion of Muta and great respect for...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:. * Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked...
PWMania
Major Creative Change Made to Monday’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary
The creative plans for the Raw XXX 30th anniversary show have been drastically changed. WWE had promoted The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with family members Afa, Sika, Samu, Rikishi, and others flying out to be a part of the segment honoring Roman Reigns. Those plans have since shifted. According to PWInsider,...
PWMania
Several Top WWE Names Now Confirmed for WWE RAW is XXX, Brock Lesnar Latest
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been confirmed for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair mentioned on his podcast that Hogan said he’d be at RAW 30 the following Monday. The RAW 30 DVD cover art for the UK also indicated at The Hulkster’s presence.
PWMania
Former WWE Writer “Hates” Bianca Belair’s “Stereotypical” Promos
During the “Legion of RAW” podcast on Sportskeeda.com, veteran WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Bianca Belair’s promos and offered his thoughts on them. He said, “I just think that the promos are so stereotypical and I hate it. I hate it because I’m seeing a character and the real her is not coming through. You know, Steve Austin was a character but you knew there was a little Steve Austin in him. You know, there was a little Rock in there. I’m seeing this facade and this show but I’m not seeing who’s really in there.”
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/18/2023)
The AEW hot streak continues with another good Dynamite this week in the wake of the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, with a graphic for him at the start of the show along with numerous wrestlers paying tribute on the show as well. But on the show we had some great matches, and further story with the women.
PWMania
Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts Regarding Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke on his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE:. Foley said, “It’s the second-shortest retirement in WWE history [laughs], following only mine, which lasted for six weeks....
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (1/20/23)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. According to WrestleTix, 10,692 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/16/23), leaving 1,227 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 11,919. Here is the updated...
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, FL 1/20/2023
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Havert L. Finn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida:. * Axiom defeated Oro Mensah. Following the match, newcomer Karl Fredericks from NJPW confronted Axiom and attacked him. * Tiffany Stratton defeated Wendy Choo. * Rip Fowler and Jagger...
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Releasing More Office Personnel
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE let go of Adam Hopkins and Stefanie Fiondella earlier this week. It appears that more office names are being released. According to Fightful, WWE is currently making office cuts. There is no word yet on who will be let go from which departments, but we will keep you updated.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW/ROH Celebration of Life for Jay Briscoe Taping Results From Fresno, CA
After the AEW Rampage tapings, AEW and ROH taped the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Wednesday night. The event will be broadcast for free on HonorClub and other digital platforms in the near future. Spoilers are below:. * The ring...
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments On Recent AEW Dynamite Ratings Success, Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Tony Khan is happy with the television ratings All Elite Wrestling have been pulling as of late. Heading into tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to tout the recent TV ratings success of the sister-show, AEW Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday night on TBS.
PWMania
Vince McMahon Reaches Agreement With Former WWE Referee Who Accused Him of Rape
Former WWE referee Rita Chatterton’s previous allegations of sexual assault by WWE/WWF owner Vince McMahon were resurfaced in a New York Magazine article during the summer of 2022. In an update on the situation, WSJ.com reports that Vince McMahon reached an agreement with Chatterton last month. The amount was...
PWMania
Backstage News and Producers/Coaches from This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. According to Fightful Select, Wednesday’s Dynamite went off mostly as planned. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped immediately following Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, but it appeared his hands were tied in terms of the Dynamite tribute show. We previously stated that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute from occurring with Dynamite.
PWMania
Former AEW Women’s Champion Reveals Plans To Return On The Road With The Company
The former AEW Women’s Champion is on her way back. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an interview, Thunder Rosa revealed her plans to return to the road with All Elite Wrestling in the near future. “Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be...
Comments / 0