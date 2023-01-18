During the “Legion of RAW” podcast on Sportskeeda.com, veteran WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Bianca Belair’s promos and offered his thoughts on them. He said, “I just think that the promos are so stereotypical and I hate it. I hate it because I’m seeing a character and the real her is not coming through. You know, Steve Austin was a character but you knew there was a little Steve Austin in him. You know, there was a little Rock in there. I’m seeing this facade and this show but I’m not seeing who’s really in there.”

2 DAYS AGO