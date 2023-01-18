Dax Harwood of FTR reflected on what Vince McMahon said to him and Cash Wheeler when they were The Revival in WWE during his podcast. Harwood said, “And that’s when [McMahon] says, ‘Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you’re the next Arn and Tully. Well, that’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers. That’s all.’ And he walks off. And I’m like, this son of a bitch thinks that he just hurt my feelings by saying that. But he didn’t. He made my dreams come true by telling me that we’re the next Arn and Tully. That we’re just a great tag team. We’re just great wrestlers.”

