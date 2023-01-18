Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match. Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in...
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
Several Top WWE Names Now Confirmed for WWE RAW is XXX, Brock Lesnar Latest
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been confirmed for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair mentioned on his podcast that Hogan said he’d be at RAW 30 the following Monday. The RAW 30 DVD cover art for the UK also indicated at The Hulkster’s presence.
Update on the Health of Jay Briscoe’s Daughters Following Car Accident
The daughters of the late Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, who died in a car accident on Tuesday and also took the life of another driver, had a good day on Friday as they recovered. His daughters were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital.
Former WWE Writer “Hates” Bianca Belair’s “Stereotypical” Promos
During the “Legion of RAW” podcast on Sportskeeda.com, veteran WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Bianca Belair’s promos and offered his thoughts on them. He said, “I just think that the promos are so stereotypical and I hate it. I hate it because I’m seeing a character and the real her is not coming through. You know, Steve Austin was a character but you knew there was a little Steve Austin in him. You know, there was a little Rock in there. I’m seeing this facade and this show but I’m not seeing who’s really in there.”
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
What Vince McMahon Allegedly Said About FTR (The Revival) During Their Time in WWE
Dax Harwood of FTR reflected on what Vince McMahon said to him and Cash Wheeler when they were The Revival in WWE during his podcast. Harwood said, “And that’s when [McMahon] says, ‘Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you’re the next Arn and Tully. Well, that’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers. That’s all.’ And he walks off. And I’m like, this son of a bitch thinks that he just hurt my feelings by saying that. But he didn’t. He made my dreams come true by telling me that we’re the next Arn and Tully. That we’re just a great tag team. We’re just great wrestlers.”
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
Exclusive: Kaia McKenna Opens Up About Her Injury and Recovery, Her Experience in AEW, Being a Witch, Future Goals
Independent female wrestler, “The Good Witch,” Kaia McKenna, recently joined PWMania.com’s T.J. Stephens for an exclusive in-depth interview. McKenna opened up about her injury and recovery. She also discussed breaking into the wrestling business, her experience in AEW, being a real witch, and much more. Below is...
Backstage News and Producers/Coaches from This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. According to Fightful Select, Wednesday’s Dynamite went off mostly as planned. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped immediately following Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, but it appeared his hands were tied in terms of the Dynamite tribute show. We previously stated that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute from occurring with Dynamite.
Major Creative Change Made to Monday’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary
The creative plans for the Raw XXX 30th anniversary show have been drastically changed. WWE had promoted The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with family members Afa, Sika, Samu, Rikishi, and others flying out to be a part of the segment honoring Roman Reigns. Those plans have since shifted. According to PWInsider,...
WWE Reportedly Releasing More Office Personnel
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE let go of Adam Hopkins and Stefanie Fiondella earlier this week. It appears that more office names are being released. According to Fightful, WWE is currently making office cuts. There is no word yet on who will be let go from which departments, but we will keep you updated.
Former AEW Women’s Champion Reveals Plans To Return On The Road With The Company
The former AEW Women’s Champion is on her way back. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an interview, Thunder Rosa revealed her plans to return to the road with All Elite Wrestling in the near future. “Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be...
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, FL 1/20/2023
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Havert L. Finn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida:. * Axiom defeated Oro Mensah. Following the match, newcomer Karl Fredericks from NJPW confronted Axiom and attacked him. * Tiffany Stratton defeated Wendy Choo. * Rip Fowler and Jagger...
DDT Sweet Dreams In Yokohama Results – January 21, 2023
DDT Sweet Dreams In Yokohama Results – January 21, 2023. Damnation TA defeated Yuya & Kazuma Sumi via Sleepy Hallow on Sumi (7:33) Danshoku Dieno defeated 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yusuke Okada via School Boy (3:31) 6 Man Tag Team Match. Sanshiro Takagi,Akito & Makoto Oishi defeated 10...
Sting Calls The Great Muta the Only Japanese Wrestler That Ever Transcended Wrestling in America
The Great Muta will team up with Sting and Darby Allin to face Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji. The match is part of Muta’s retirement tour. Sting addressed Muta’s retirement in an interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH. “I have a high opinion of Muta and great respect for...
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (1/20/23)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. According to WrestleTix, 10,692 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/16/23), leaving 1,227 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 11,919. Here is the updated...
Former NJPW Star Karl Fredericks Makes WWE NXT Debut (Photos and Video)
Karl Fredericks, a former NJPW star, has made his WWE NXT debut. Axiom defeated Oro Mensah in singles action at Friday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks arrived at the ring after the match. Some fans recognized Fredericks, while others chanted “who are you?” and “what’s your name?” at him, according to our correspondent. Fredericks went to promote Axiom, but changed his mind and beat down the masked Superstar instead. For complete Fort Pierce results, click here.
