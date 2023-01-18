Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match. Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in...
Several Top WWE Names Now Confirmed for WWE RAW is XXX, Brock Lesnar Latest
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been confirmed for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair mentioned on his podcast that Hogan said he’d be at RAW 30 the following Monday. The RAW 30 DVD cover art for the UK also indicated at The Hulkster’s presence.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
Former WWE Writer “Hates” Bianca Belair’s “Stereotypical” Promos
During the “Legion of RAW” podcast on Sportskeeda.com, veteran WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Bianca Belair’s promos and offered his thoughts on them. He said, “I just think that the promos are so stereotypical and I hate it. I hate it because I’m seeing a character and the real her is not coming through. You know, Steve Austin was a character but you knew there was a little Steve Austin in him. You know, there was a little Rock in there. I’m seeing this facade and this show but I’m not seeing who’s really in there.”
Major Creative Change Made to Monday’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary
The creative plans for the Raw XXX 30th anniversary show have been drastically changed. WWE had promoted The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with family members Afa, Sika, Samu, Rikishi, and others flying out to be a part of the segment honoring Roman Reigns. Those plans have since shifted. According to PWInsider,...
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
D-Von Dudley Announces His WWE Departure
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has left the company. Dudley announced his departure on Twitter this afternoon. He expressed his gratitude to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Chief Content Officer Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon. He wrote, “would mike to thank Vince , Paul(HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior...
Former AEW Women’s Champion Reveals Plans To Return On The Road With The Company
The former AEW Women’s Champion is on her way back. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an interview, Thunder Rosa revealed her plans to return to the road with All Elite Wrestling in the near future. “Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be...
Sportsbooks Name Comcast the Favorite to Purchase WWE
Vince McMahon is back and looking to sell the company that his family has owned since its inception in 1953. So who could buy the wrestling giant? Well, the books think there’s a pretty clear favorite. Comcast is given -140 odds, or an implied 58.3% chance to purchase WWE....
WWE Royal Rumble Store Details Announced
WWE has released details of their Royal Rumble Store. Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023, the company issued the following press release to formally make the announcement. The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
WWE Reportedly Releasing More Office Personnel
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE let go of Adam Hopkins and Stefanie Fiondella earlier this week. It appears that more office names are being released. According to Fightful, WWE is currently making office cuts. There is no word yet on who will be let go from which departments, but we will keep you updated.
Former NJPW Star Karl Fredericks Makes WWE NXT Debut (Photos and Video)
Karl Fredericks, a former NJPW star, has made his WWE NXT debut. Axiom defeated Oro Mensah in singles action at Friday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks arrived at the ring after the match. Some fans recognized Fredericks, while others chanted “who are you?” and “what’s your name?” at him, according to our correspondent. Fredericks went to promote Axiom, but changed his mind and beat down the masked Superstar instead. For complete Fort Pierce results, click here.
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results for 2/9/2023
Impact Wrestling taped their February 9 episode from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida on Friday night. There has been no word on whether these spoilers will air in the order they were taped. The February 2 spoilers from Friday night can be found by clicking here. On Saturday night, two more episodes of Impact will be taped. Full spoilers from the New Year’s Revolution taping, which will air on February 9:
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/18/2023)
The AEW hot streak continues with another good Dynamite this week in the wake of the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, with a graphic for him at the start of the show along with numerous wrestlers paying tribute on the show as well. But on the show we had some great matches, and further story with the women.
Tony Khan Comments on FTR’s Hiatus From AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April 2023. AEW President Tony Khan addressed FTR’s absence from AEW during an appearance on the In the Kliq podcast. “I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what...
Tony Khan Comments On Recent AEW Dynamite Ratings Success, Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Tony Khan is happy with the television ratings All Elite Wrestling have been pulling as of late. Heading into tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to tout the recent TV ratings success of the sister-show, AEW Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday night on TBS.
Backstage News and Producers/Coaches from This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. According to Fightful Select, Wednesday’s Dynamite went off mostly as planned. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped immediately following Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, but it appeared his hands were tied in terms of the Dynamite tribute show. We previously stated that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute from occurring with Dynamite.
