15 murals around Lexington, KY
We all know that Lexington has a vibrant art scene — and we’re not just talking about Woodland Art Fair or the Lexington Art League . One of our all-time favorite galleries ? Lexington itself.
The Horse Capital of the World is home to a number of meaningful murals and street art pieces . Today, we’re sharing where to find pieces that really paint a picture of our city.
Abraham Lincoln , 247 Water St. | By Eduardo Kobra
This 60-ft tall kaleidoscope of color can be found on the back of the Kentucky Theatre , and might just be the world’s largest mural of Abraham Lincoln.
Dolly Parton , 1099 W. High St. | By ArtFX Design Studios
Snap a selfie with the queen of country music herself , then pop in to peruse the hilarious designs at Shop Local KY .
Fox , 471 Jefferson St. | By Alexandra Pangburn
Pangburn is a native Lexingtonian who now lives in Denver and turned her pet portrait business into large-scale murals. Fox can be found on the side of Jefferson Street Coffee .
Friendship , 161 Bruce St. | By Key Detail
Painted in partnership with PRHBTN for its 10th anniversary, this fantasy-filled mural is on the side of Harrison Elementary School and features foxes, fairies, and mushrooms. See the whole piece .
Horse on High Knoll , 115 W. Short St. | By Wylie Caudill
We know blue reigns supreme around here, but artist Wylie Caudill presented us with a new hue — a pretty pink pony prominently featured on the side of the High Knoll Wealth building.
Lilly and the Silly Monkeys , address | By Herakut
Herakut is a duo of German artists — Hera and Kut — who created pieces, like this one, as part of the storybook series . Its sister mural, Where Dreams Come From, is found on North Limestone.
Louis Armstrong , 185 Elm Tree Ln. | By Sergio Odeith
A 30x70-ft mural featuring an infectiously-smiling Louis Armstrong , which celebrates the storied musical past of Lexington’s East End.
Man O’ War , 307 W. Short St.| By Agustin Mazarte
This 30x30 mural was unveiled in 2017 to commemorate the 100th birthday of legendary racehorse Man O’ War.
Mother of Us All , 161 N. Limestone | By Gaia
Organized by PRHBTN and the Faulkner Morgan Archive, this eye-popping purple piece depicts Sweet Evening Breeze , a pioneer of the local drag scene.
Pythia in Agate , Corner of Jefferson and West Third | By Joe King
This mural tells the story of the Oracle of Delphi , bringing life to this part of Transylvania University’s campus .
Till the Cows Come Home , 111 Mechanic St. | By Alexandra Pangburn and Aerosol Kingdom
What do you get when two animal artists combine forces? Mural-sized magic . This piece pays homage to Kentucky’s cattle industry, which is often overlooked for bourbon and horses.
Together We Are Stronger , 105 Eastern Ave. | By SquarePegs Studio and Design
This heartfelt message was painted on the wall of A Cup of Common Wealth during the beginning of the lockdown in March 2020 and was considered the state’s motto during that year.
Untitled , Church Street Parking Lot | By Keya Tama
This mural features a large cartoon black-and-white fox , reaching up to a bird, and wrapping around the building. It can be found in the lot next to Lussi Brown Coffee Bar .
Untitled , Victorian Square parking garage| By Koz Dos
Venezuelan street artist Koz Dos combines graffiti-style walls with realistic faces and animals. His work can be found all over the world.
Wildcat , 503 Euclid Ave. | By Alexandrea Pangburn
Wait until you see this larger-than-life wildcat on campus, created by Wildcat alum Alexandrea Pangburn. Watch this cool recap reel of its creation.
Want to make a day out of finding all the murals our city has to offer? Have a peek at this mural map courtesy of VisitLEX + share photos of your artsy adventure with us on social media by using #LEXtoday.
