ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

15 murals around Lexington, KY

6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfbcq_0kJ7brbo00

Honest Abe is keeping an eye over East Vine Street. | Photo by LEXtoday

We all know that Lexington has a vibrant art scene — and we’re not just talking about Woodland Art Fair or the Lexington Art League . One of our all-time favorite galleries ? Lexington itself.


The Horse Capital of the World is home to a number of meaningful murals and street art pieces . Today, we’re sharing where to find pieces that really paint a picture of our city.

Abraham Lincoln , 247 Water St. | By Eduardo Kobra
This 60-ft tall kaleidoscope of color can be found on the back of the Kentucky Theatre , and might just be the world’s largest mural of Abraham Lincoln.

Dolly Parton , 1099 W. High St. | By
ArtFX Design Studios
Snap a selfie with the queen of country music herself , then pop in to peruse the hilarious designs at Shop Local KY .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnxnK_0kJ7brbo00

Foxy seeing you here. | Photo by Blake Penrod

Fox , 471 Jefferson St. | By Alexandra Pangburn
Pangburn is a native Lexingtonian who now lives in Denver and turned her pet portrait business into large-scale murals. Fox can be found on the side of Jefferson Street Coffee .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0tVy_0kJ7brbo00

We must have a thing with foxes in Lex, huh? | Photo by VisitLex

Friendship , 161 Bruce St. | By Key Detail
Painted in partnership with PRHBTN for its 10th anniversary, this fantasy-filled mural is on the side of Harrison Elementary School and features foxes, fairies, and mushrooms. See the whole piece .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pULgc_0kJ7brbo00

Pony, pony, on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? | Photo by VisitLex

Horse on High Knoll , 115 W. Short St. | By
Wylie Caudill
We know blue reigns supreme around here, but artist Wylie Caudill presented us with a new hue — a pretty pink pony prominently featured on the side of the High Knoll Wealth building.

Lilly and the Silly Monkeys , address | By Herakut
Herakut is a duo of German artists — Hera and Kut — who created pieces, like this one, as part of the storybook series . Its sister mural, Where Dreams Come From, is found on North Limestone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFvz4_0kJ7brbo00

You can’t help but smile when you drive past Louis. | photo by VisitLex

Louis Armstrong , 185 Elm Tree Ln. | By Sergio Odeith
A 30x70-ft mural featuring an infectiously-smiling Louis Armstrong , which celebrates the storied musical past of Lexington’s East End.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZE0b_0kJ7brbo00

Does it get any more Lexington Man O’ War and the big blue building? | Photo by Brian Behr

Man O’ War , 307 W. Short St.| By Agustin Mazarte
This 30x30 mural was unveiled in 2017 to commemorate the 100th birthday of legendary racehorse Man O’ War.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fG9Lf_0kJ7brbo00

Mother of us All looking over Lexington. | Photo by LEXtoday


Mother of Us All , 161 N. Limestone | By Gaia
Organized by PRHBTN and the Faulkner Morgan Archive, this eye-popping purple piece depicts Sweet Evening Breeze , a pioneer of the local drag scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1WQb_0kJ7brbo00

This work was created as part of PRHBTN’s 2021 Mural festival. | Photo provided by Joe King

Pythia in Agate , Corner of Jefferson and West Third | By Joe King
This mural tells the story of the Oracle of Delphi , bringing life to this part of Transylvania University’s campus .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huBDz_0kJ7brbo00

Our cows need the spotlight too. | Photo courtesy of PRHBTN


Till the Cows Come Home , 111 Mechanic St. | By Alexandra Pangburn and Aerosol Kingdom
What do you get when two animal artists combine forces? Mural-sized magic . This piece pays homage to Kentucky’s cattle industry, which is often overlooked for bourbon and horses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtVhs_0kJ7brbo00

This is one of City Editor Molly’s favorite murals. | Photo by LEXtoday

Together We Are Stronger , 105 Eastern Ave. | By
SquarePegs Studio and Design
This heartfelt message was painted on the wall of A Cup of Common Wealth during the beginning of the lockdown in March 2020 and was considered the state’s motto during that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZEY7_0kJ7brbo00

This mural was created in partnership with PRHBTN in 2017. | Photo by LEXtoday


Untitled , Church Street Parking Lot | By Keya Tama
This mural features a large cartoon black-and-white fox , reaching up to a bird, and wrapping around the building. It can be found in the lot next to Lussi Brown Coffee Bar .

Untitled , Victorian Square parking garage| By Koz Dos
Venezuelan street artist Koz Dos combines graffiti-style walls with realistic faces and animals. His work can be found all over the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAHSX_0kJ7brbo00

The best of the Bluegrass all in one place. | Photo by LEXtoday


Wildcat , 503 Euclid Ave. | By Alexandrea Pangburn
Wait until you see this larger-than-life wildcat on campus, created by Wildcat alum Alexandrea Pangburn. Watch this cool recap reel of its creation.

Want to make a day out of finding all the murals our city has to offer? Have a peek at this mural map courtesy of VisitLEX + share photos of your artsy adventure with us on social media by using #LEXtoday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC

The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination spot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. An article from Reader’s Digest mentions Lexington in the article, ‘The 14 most underrated U.S. Travel destinations to visit now’. The story praises Lexington’s public art scene, unique shopping, and elevated dining just to name a few.
LEXINGTON, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame selects 5 new members

The Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame will induct five new members, two posthumously, March 23 in Lexington at the Kentucky Theatre. A release from the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning in Lexington says, the new members are:. Blanche Taylor Dickinson. Dickinson was a poet, short story writer and journalist...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Shannon Gilday back in court in Madison County

Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20:...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
theasburycollegian.com

Winter Jam is coming to Lexington!

The largest U.S. Christian music tour is coming back to Lexington’s own Rupp Arena on Friday, Jan. 27. Originally called “January Jam” by creators NewSong and the promotions company, Premier Productions, Winter Jam has annually run since 1995 with some of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Grieving Lexington mother hosting gun safety class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Nearly 10 years after her son was shot and killed a Lexington mother has her sights set on teaching people to be smarter around guns. Her organization has teamed up with Buds gun range to offer a free classroom seminar about firearm safety. “It...
LEXINGTON, KY
visitfrankfort.com

“The Father of Kentucky” Lived Right Here in Frankfort

The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
FRANKFORT, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Johnson Leaving WDKY-TV: Where Is the FOX 56 Meteorologist Going?

In a year since he joined the FOX 56 News team, Chris Johnson has become Lexington, Kentucky’s go-to weather forecaster. And he is passionate about giving back to the state where he grew up. But now, the skilled meteorologist is moving on to enjoy the next phase of his life. Chris Johnson is leaving WDKY-TV for something that means a lot to him. However, this isn’t the final farewell. Here is what Chris Johnson said about his departure from WDKY FOX 56 News.
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keven Moore: Food truck are popular, here to stay, and capitalism at its best — but are they safe?

Restaurants on wheels are the new rage when comes to urban eating. On the surface, they threaten the brick-and-mortar restaurants as they have been eating into their profits. Some complain that these mobile businesses have an unfair advantage because they don’t have to maintain a building, and pay the same in rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, and property tax.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy

Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart shooting

The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart …. The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Three Eastern Kentucky basketball legends named to KHSAA Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three legends of basketball in the mountains have been named to the 2023 class of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Carolyn Alexander, BB King, and Randy Napier have all been named to the 2023 class that also includes former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen.
LEXINGTON, KY
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy