Woman pleads guilty to lesser charges after striking protestors with car in Elizabeth City
Lisa O'Quinn entered an Alford plea on Thursday, meaning that she maintains her innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction.
'He wasn’t moving.' Woman describes trying to save shooting victim in Portsmouth
The incident happened on the evening of Friday, Jan. 21 just before midnight, said police. It happened near the Towne Point Shoppes.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for ammunition charge in connection with shooting incident near federal courthouse
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to 103 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Amos Dekendric Parker, 36, also known as “Bay Bay,” pleaded guilty to the charges on October 18, 2022.
shoredailynews.com
Suppression hearing continued in Onancock murder case
Defense Lawyer Says Unaware of Video in Murder Case. A Virginia Beach defense lawyer got his suppression hearing continued Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court after he announced he was unaware there was a video linking his client to an October 2021 murder. The lawyer learned about the tape when the first prosecutor’s witness testified about it at the hearing.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Drive-by shooter arrested
HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
State Police investigate interstate shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a shooting was reported on Interstate 64. State Police said the shooting happened between 12 and 12:30 a.m. Friday on I-64 West between J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Harpersville Road in Newport News. Troopers...
Chesapeake teen found shot to death in back of vehicle identified: Police
Two people have been arrested after Chesapeake police said they found a body in the back of a car late Thursday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
Almost 900 people sent tips to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers in 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday, the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers awarded several police officers for solving crimes with tips from the crime line. 13News Now's very own Dan Kennedy emceed the award luncheon. You’ve heard the media ask you to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3...
23-year-old charged with shooting, killing his father in Hampton, police say
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after police said he shot and killed his father early Thursday morning in Hampton.
Hampton man arrested in death of father
HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
State Police investigating after shots fired at car on I-64 in Newport News
Virginia State Police is looking to talk with anyone who may have witnessed a shooting on I-64 in Newport News early Friday morning.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police seek to ID suspect in alleged assault
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said they are looking to identify an unknown woman who is a suspect in the alleged assault of another woman. Police said the assault took place around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, with the suspect seen wearing a pink crop top with long sleeves, pink yoga pants and white shoes.
4 people, including 2 minors, arrested after shooting near Suffolk restaurant
Four people, including two minors, were arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Suffolk.
4 suspects in shooting outside Suffolk restaurant arrested: Police
Four suspects connected to a shooting outside of the High Tide Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Suffolk have been arrested, according to Suffolk Police.
Lawyer: Gun used by 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher Abigail Zwerner was 'secured'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Newport News, Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been "secured." The family's statement was released by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept. The family also was not identified.
NN Police: missing child returned home and safe
Newport News Police are looking for 11-year-old Hezekiah Wright, last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20.
WAVY News 10
