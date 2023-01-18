ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for ammunition charge in connection with shooting incident near federal courthouse

An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to 103 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Amos Dekendric Parker, 36, also known as “Bay Bay,” pleaded guilty to the charges on October 18, 2022.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
shoredailynews.com

Suppression hearing continued in Onancock murder case

Defense Lawyer Says Unaware of Video in Murder Case. A Virginia Beach defense lawyer got his suppression hearing continued Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court after he announced he was unaware there was a video linking his client to an October 2021 murder. The lawyer learned about the tape when the first prosecutor’s witness testified about it at the hearing.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Drive-by shooter arrested

HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Hampton man arrested in death of father

HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police seek to ID suspect in alleged assault

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said they are looking to identify an unknown woman who is a suspect in the alleged assault of another woman. Police said the assault took place around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, with the suspect seen wearing a pink crop top with long sleeves, pink yoga pants and white shoes.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police looking for missing child

Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Old Dominion suffers 72-58 home loss against Appalachian …. Terrance Harcum scored 28 points on 8 three-pointers as...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy