BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
BBC
Crackdown on energy firms over rise in prepayment meters
Energy suppliers should stop forcing vulnerable households on to prepayment meters, the government has said. Business Secretary Grant Shapps warned he would "name and shame" suppliers who were doing "nowhere near enough" for vulnerable customers. Charity Citizens Advice, which wants a ban on forced remote switching, called for "further protection"...
