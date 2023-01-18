ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

The star of Eurovision-winning band Måneskin continues to rise with new album

Winning the Eurovision Song Contest is no guarantee that an act will stick around. For every Celine Dion or ABBA, there are countless others whose names you've forgotten. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ZITTI E BUONI") MÅNESKIN: (Singing in Italian). SHAPIRO: It's only been a couple years since the Italian band...
NPR

Actor Austin Butler's vocal coach explains why he still sounds like Elvis

ELVIS PRESLEY: (Singing) I'm all shook up. MARTÍNEZ: This is MORNING EDITION. Thank you very much. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR...

Comments / 0

Community Policy