Maryland Weather: Mild Wednesday, partly cloudy

By Derek Beasley
 3 days ago

Abigail Degler has your Wednesday evening forecast 02:19

BALTIMORE -- After a very nice Wednesday afternoon, clouds will increase across the area through tonight as the next storm system approaches.

Rain chances will increase from the southwest as a warm front edges closer to the area.

Off-and-on showers will be possible through the mid-morning hours Thursday, with showers becoming more scattered in nature during the afternoon. Highs will reach around 50 degrees Thursday.

Rain will taper off Thursday night with overnight lows near 40 degrees.

Dry weather will return to the area Friday with a breezy westerly wind and a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will reach the 40s to around 50 on Friday during the day with lows Friday night back into the mid-30s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool. Clouds will increase Saturday night and Sunday morning ahead of the next storm that will bring rain to the area on Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances will continue overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

