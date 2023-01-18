Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Illinois Raptor Center treating owls hit by cars
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur said five of its last six patients, three of which were Barred Owls, were admitted to their care center for the same reason: they sustained head trauma when they were hit by cars. The Raptor Center said the birds aren’t able to see traffic coming […]
Central Illinois Proud
International Zebra Day | Peoria Zoo | Good Day Central Illinois
The director of the Peoria Zoo, Yvonne Strode, came in to talk all about zebras! Learn more by watching our interview. Learn more about what is happening at the Peoria Zoo by visiting their website. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the...
Central Illinois Proud
Riverside Peoria Fridge looking for donations as the need increases
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Riverside Church is looking to the public to help keep its community fridge stocked for those in need. The Riverside Peoria Fridge at 207 Northeast Monroe Street has been a much-needed resource in the city’s downtown area for the past year, helping to feed those who have limited options.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS COUNTY FAIR QUEEN PAGEANT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant continues during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. With 73 county fair queens from throughout the state taking part, contestants will be competing today in various aspects of the pageant after yesterday’s interview process. The new Miss Illinois County Fair Queen to be crowned late Sunday. Best wishes to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr, Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich, and all regional county fair queens.
Central Illinois Proud
Celebrate the Season with the Peoria German American Society | Good Day Central Illinois
Come out to the Lindenhof for food, fun, and live entertainment. The Peoria German American Society is celebrating the season with the 2023 Winterfest. Winterfest is taking place on Sunday, January 22nd from noon to 8:00 PM at 7601 N Harker Dr, Peoria, IL 61615. Check out our interview with...
Central Illinois Proud
'STOMP' Coming to the Peoria Civic Center!
Kyreon Lee sat down with STOMP performer Jordan Brooks about the upcoming show coming to the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Sunday, January 22. Kyreon Lee sat down with STOMP performer Jordan Brooks about the upcoming show coming to the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Sunday, January 22. Bradley loses...
wmay.com
Springfield To Consider Ban On Motorized Surfboards On Lake
The city of Springfield will consider a ban on the use of motorized surfboards on Lake Springfield. The city says no such devices have received permits for use on the lake, but someone has inquired about doing so in the future. An ordinance up for consideration this month says the...
Central Illinois Proud
Yusef Salaam of Central Park Five speaks at Illinois State for MLK Dinner
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University hosted its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Cultural dinner Friday night. The guest speaker for the sold out event was Yusef Salaam of the Central Park Five. Salaam and four other minorities were wrongful convicted as juveniles for assaulting and raping a white woman in 1989. They were all exonerated in 2002.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back in Peoria’s Past - This Week: Lou’s Drive-In
—— THE LEGENDARY LOU’S SIGN. Lou’s is known for it’s friendly and cute female staff of car-hops and servers and here’s some photos of them from the past eight years. And in the last photo there’s even two Lou’s guys! And that “L” sign is...
Central Illinois Proud
Furrever Friends Friday 1/20/23 Part 2
Kyreon Lee sat down with STOMP performer Jordan Brooks about the upcoming show coming to the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Sunday, January 22. In the Kitchen | Chocolate Dipped Rice Crisps | Good …. In the Kitchen | Chocolate Dipped Rice Crisps | Good Day Central Illinois. Bloomington family...
1470 WMBD
Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled
PEORIA, Ill. – Items sold at a national retailer with stores in Peoria and throughout the area is being recalled. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling two types of candles sold at Ross Dress for Less. They are two Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles — one is...
Central Illinois Proud
ASK THE DOC | Ways to keep the pounds off
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Trying to lose weight, but can’t keep the pounds off? UnityPoint Health Weight Loss clinic wants to help you break that cycle. We speak with Kami Maurer, a family nurse practitioner with the clinic, about how you can join.
wglt.org
29-year-old from Normal killed in pickup-SUV crash in northern McLean County
A 29-year-old Normal man is dead after his pickup truck collided with an SUV in northern McLean County, authorities said. Conner M. McHale was killed in the crash that happened Friday along U.S. 24 between Gridley and Chenoa, about 20 miles northeast of Bloomington-Normal, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. McHale was the only person in the pickup.
Central Illinois Proud
Silent vigil planned for Sunday to show solidarity with Planned Parenthood
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria resident is planning a silent community vigil on Sunday to show solidarity with Planned Parenthood. On Jan. 15, an arson at Planned Parenthood in Peoria caused more than $150,000 in damages and shuttered the clinic for at least a month. Nearby resident Vivian...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington PD launches texting service tip411
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Friday, members of the public can now text the Bloomington Police Department anonymously using a tall called tip411. According to a BPD press release, the tool is mean to empower the public to share important public safety information anonymously by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington.
Central Illinois Proud
Go Baby Go builds rideable toy cars for kids with mobility disabilities
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Go Baby Go cars are helping those with disabilities become more mobile. The “Go Baby Go” cars organization has been partnering with Jump Trading Simulation and Education Center in Peoria for 17 years. In that time, they’ve assembled 37 cars for those struggling with mobility.
25newsnow.com
Shots fired near Illinois State University early Saturday morning
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the Illinois State University campus early Saturday morning. A Facebook post from the Illinois State University Police Department says police responded to the 100 block of E Cherry Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. As of...
Central Illinois Proud
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
25newsnow.com
Friends and Family hold AntiBullying Rally for Princeville Student, Noah Guzman
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens came out to Steven Square Park to speak up for 18-year-old Noah Guzman and against antibully. As we first reported to you this past week, court documents show, a couple of students took inappropriate pictures of Guzman, who is autistic, while in the school’s bathroom, shared them, and posted the pics on social media.
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 21, 2023 (Part 2)
EL PASO, Illinois (WMBD) – Lexington boys and Fieldcrest girls took home third place in their respective brackets for the 111th McLean County tournament. Lexington took down GCMS 46-36 and Fieldcrest beat Eureka 56-48 in their third meeting of the season. In 5th-place games, El Paso-Gridley boys beat Heyworth...
Comments / 0