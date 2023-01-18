Read full article on original website
Related
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
NBC San Diego
Jeremy Renner Says He Broke More Than 30 Bones in Snowplow Accident
Thirty. That's how many bones Jeremy Renner broke when he was run over by a snowplow. The "Avengers" star has been documenting his journey to recovery from his New Year's Day accident on social media and recently revealed that he returned home from the hospital. On Jan. 21, he offered more details about his horrific injury while thanking his fans for their support.
Comments / 0