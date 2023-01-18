Thirty. That's how many bones Jeremy Renner broke when he was run over by a snowplow. The "Avengers" star has been documenting his journey to recovery from his New Year's Day accident on social media and recently revealed that he returned home from the hospital. On Jan. 21, he offered more details about his horrific injury while thanking his fans for their support.

RENO, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO