Melissa McCarthy Once Accidentally Mortified Fans On The Set Of Gilmore Girls With A Prank
Melissa McCarthy has become one of the most beloved comedians in the genre. Known for her over-the-top, fearless comedy in films like "Bridesmaids" and "The Heat," McCarthy actually got her big break in Hollywood by playing a very sweet role. In the series' original run, from 2000-2007, McCarthy played Sookie...
Shrinking Star Michael Urie Describes Harrison Ford's On-Set Behavior, Calls Him A 'Cranky' Leader
People's interactions with their co-workers can run an entire gamut of feelings. Some people may look at coworkers as friends, while others may see them as competitors, or treat them with some kind of ambivalent apathy that separates work from home life. That isn't to say that actors don't share the same kind of feelings regarding each other, with Express reporting on the infamous contempt Tommy Lee Jones held for Jim Carrey on the set of "Batman Forever," or Decider noting that Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have an exceptional friendship.
David Crosby's Acting Credits Included Two Memorable '90s Blockbusters
On January 19, 2023, the music world lost a true legend with the death of David Crosby at the age of 81. According to a statement from his wife, Crosby's death comes as a result of an unspecified illness. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly," she wrote, requesting privacy during the family's time of mourning (via Variety). Crosby's fans around the world will more than likely do the same in the coming weeks, honoring his life and legacy.
Law & Order's Sam Waterson Experienced Some Serious Deja Vu When He Returned To The Show
"Law & Order" was not the start of the crime procedural, but there is certainly no doubt about its impact on popular culture. Dick Wolf's massive empire in the genre started in 1990 with the introduction of the show's simple structure (via IMDb). The show's first half starts with law enforcement solving cases, while the last half tackles prosecution in court. While the series has caught major political heat, many aspects of the series remain iconic.
Ice-T Responds To Rumors That He's Feuding With Christopher Meloni On Law & Order Set
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is known for its compelling characters, hard-hitting subject matter, and nuanced storylines. Although the detectives are confronted with brutal realities on the show every day, the atmosphere behind the scenes appears to be full of camaraderie and laughter. The cast and crew seem to genuinely enjoy working together, a fellowship forged naturally after more than two decades on the air. This genial dynamic is especially impressive given that so many cast members have come and gone over the years. However, we still get the occasional cameo from fan-favorite actors who are no longer series regulars.
Dennis Quaid Entering The Taylor Sheridan Universe For 1883 Spinoff Bass Reeves
Even before Taylor Sheridan launched his wildly successful "Yellowstone" franchise at the Paramount Network, he's long been interested in the myth of the American West, perhaps best exemplified in his screenplays for 2016's "Hell or High Water" and 2017's "Wind River." With his "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" and "1923," Sheridan has been able to examine that myth through a historical lens, even if it means uncovering some ugly truths.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Broken Bone Count From Snowplow Accident
Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Nevada Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed (via NPR) that the Marvel star was run over by his own snowplow after successfully helping a stranded family member. Renner's hospitalizations send shockwaves throughout the industry, with dozens of his colleagues and thousands of fans sending him thoughts and prayers.
Scream 6 Producer Kevin Williamson Originally Couldn't Find Hayden Panettiere To Cast Her
Fans of the "Scream" franchise are already excited about the return of a fan-favorite character to the Screamiverse for the upcoming "Scream 6." It's Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), last seen left for dead by the Ghostface killer in Wes Craven's 2011 "Scream 4." The return of Kirby to the world...
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Explains How Being Part Of The Cooper Family Is Nostalgic
"The Big Bang Theory's" unprecedented success and devoted fan base led to the heartfelt prequel "Young Sheldon," with Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) reprising his role through a reminiscing voiceover. Decades before the original series, we follow the titular eccentric scientist and the many misadventures his big brain gets him into. In the spin-off, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) navigates his unique adolescence with his supportive and unconventional family, which often steals the spotlight.
Octavia Spencer Opens Up About Typecasting Troubles After The Help
There's no doubt to be had about Octavia Spencer's status as one of the most prestigious, acclaimed, and altogether beloved American screen performers working today. In the span of just over a decade, the Alabama-born actress has been able to establish herself as the kind of presence who can immediately spark interest in a project and impart notoriety and credibility to it, and whose performances can consistently be counted on to deliver depth, charisma, and emotional truth even when the movies around them don't quite measure up.
Breaking Bad's RJ Mitte Says 'It's A Shame' He Never Had A Scene With Aaron Paul
It's been years since fans got their last look at Walter White as "Breaking Bad" came to its climactic end, but the show's ever-lasting legacy on TV, and Albuquerque, won't be forgotten. While there are numerous areas where "Breaking Bad" excelled, one of the show's best aspects was its characters and their interactions with one another.
Actors Who Refused Roles In Al Pacino Movies
An icon of stage and screen, Al Pacino was an instant movie star thanks to his casting as Michael Corleone in the 1972 mafia masterpiece, "The Godfather." He'd reprise the role in a pair of sequels, which would comprise one of the greatest film trilogies in cinema history, but it's far from his only memorable role. His part as the eponymous drug lord in "Scarface" led to even more legendary movie moments, while he'd join the other side of the law for films like "Serpico" and "Heat." And into the 20th century, Pacino hasn't slowed down, teaming with Christopher Nolan in "Insomnia" in 2002 and Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman," and starring in the Amazon original series, "Hunters."
Game Of Thrones Actors Who Also Landed Roles In The MCU
What do the known world of "Game of Thrones" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have in common? Well, they've both got dragons, but most importantly, they share a slew of actors. Your favorites have been booked and busy appearing in both HBO's most-watched series and one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. The "Game of Thrones" casting department had a knack for finding actors with incredible range; it's no wonder they won three Emmys for their work on the show. From mighty superheroes to fearsome supervillains, you may be surprised to learn which medieval royalty has traded in their swords for uncanny powers.
Fans Of The Kingkiller Chronicle Fear The Series Being Ruined By A TV Adaptation
Patrick Rothfuss' best-selling fantasy novel series "The Kingkiller Chronicle" brings readers into the world of Temerant, where magic runs deep. The first book, "The Name of the Wind," begins the saga of Kvothe, a mysterious wizard whose life story makes up the plot of the series. His adventure starts at a young age and is filled with numerous tragedies and hardships as he learns to harness magic, eventually resulting in Kvothe earning the "Kingkiller" moniker.
The Office Star Zach Woods Hopes Fans Can See Gabe's Vulnerability Through His Villainous Arc
Among all of the loveable characters on "The Office," there are a number of them that fans love to hate. Examples include Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) toxic girlfriend Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin), the delusional Nellie Bertram (Catherine Tate), and, of course, Gabe Lewis (Zach Woods), Sabre's coordinating director of emerging regions.
Sons Of Anarchy's Ron Perlman Found Himself Needing To Lie Down After Some Of The Show's Shocking Scenes
"Sons of Anarchy" is a show that thrived not only on complex, morally questionable characters but on pure shock value. Throughout its seven-season run, it never shied away from (often gruesomely) killing off main characters or going in unexpected directions. "Sons of Anarchy" focused on Jackson "Jax" Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the vice president of SAMCRO, a motorcycle club and criminal gang. The show deals with his growing disillusion with this life of crime and a desire to take the club in a more legal and legitimate direction.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Doesn't Let Her Past Injury Get In The Way Of Living Life
Annie Potts has been showing up on screens of all sizes for an impressive amount of time. The Nashville native first began popping up in the late '70s, with small roles in TV series and the occasional film. However, it was her role as Janine Melnitz in 1984's "Ghostbusters" that sent her career in an upwards direction. That success led Potts to arguably her most well-known role as Mary Joe Shively in the sitcom "Designing Women," which began airing in 1986 on CBS.
Big Sky Fans Are Calling For Jensen Ackles To Return For Season 4 Following The Season 3 Finale
One of the definite highlights for Season 3 of "Big Sky" was knowing that Jensen Ackles was going to be a regular, stepping into the role of temporary sheriff Beau Arlen after Sheriff Walter Tubb (Patrick Gallagher) was shot at the end of Season 2. Fresh off his stint playing Soldier Boy on "The Boys," his legion of fans was willing to follow him wherever he went, and "Big Sky's" showrunner Elwood Reid was counting on that. "He's one of those guys that I've always loved," he told Entertainment Weekly. "He's someone my daughter and my wife likes, and a lot of guys like."
How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever
Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
