Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West BeachThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida KeysThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionKey West, FL
Isn't It Obvious That the Florida "Key West" Is Now the American CaribbeanSuccex.OKey West, FL
Shaping Her Up for the FutureH. Roy AdamsKey West, FL
This Is The Quirkiest City In Florida
If you ask anyone about the strangest places they've been, it could be a major city or an under-the-radar town. But weird doesn't mean bad! In fact, it can lead to unique and exhilarating experiences you'll never forget. These traditions and activities may even become the key things attracting tourists.
IN PICTURES: SEAFOOD FESTIVAL PACKS BAYVIEW PARK
Last weekend was too chilly and breezy boat trips, poolside drinks and beach days. But the weather turned out to be perfect for the 17th annual Key West Seafood Festival, a celebration of our local saltwater bounty presented by the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association. Bayview Park was packed...
Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West Beach
The man, a citizen of Romania, was swimming at the Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State park when he was attacked and bitten – by something big. 34-year-old Nicolae Cioban, a Romanian citizen on vacation in Key west, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park on Sunday at around 2 p.m., when he was bitten by what Key West police said, “appeared to be a large shark.”
MONROE COUNTY COMMISSION CONSIDERS EMPLOYEE HOUSING GUIDELINES & POSTPONES TRAILER PARK ZONING VOTE
A highly controversial item slated for discussion at the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners’ first meeting of 2023 was almost immediately pushed to a May vote when the board convened, paving the way for positive updates from city staff in an otherwise quiet Jan. 18 agenda. The board...
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, The U.S. Coast Guard, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are frantically searching the waters off the Florida Keys. The man they are searching for, Jayson Harbison, fell off a sailboat Saturday night while in Key West.
Florida homeowners forced to clean up ‘boat from Cuba’ that migrants abandoned on their property
A local Florida news station interviewed a husband and wife who said they were forced to pay to have a migrant boat removed from their property, or risk a felony.
MARATHON MIDDLE SCHOOLER RECOVERS FROM EMERGENCY BRAIN SURGERY
Daelani Holmes is an 11-year-old student at Marathon Middle School. After seeming to recover from a sinus infection, she began having headaches that could last over three weeks. At first she tried to continue living her normal life, but one day, Daelani told her parents that the headaches were getting more severe, and something wasn’t right.
South Florida woman accused of doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Homestead was arrested on Wednesday for unlicensed contract work. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said investigators were notified about a woman posing as a contractor in Florida. The victim from the Upper Keys told deputies he made multiple payments to 41-year-old...
Florida man bashes woman’s head into windshield for waking up him, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he shoved a woman's head through a windshield when she woke him up while he slept in their vehicle.
