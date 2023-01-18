ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

This Is The Quirkiest City In Florida

If you ask anyone about the strangest places they've been, it could be a major city or an under-the-radar town. But weird doesn't mean bad! In fact, it can lead to unique and exhilarating experiences you'll never forget. These traditions and activities may even become the key things attracting tourists.
IN PICTURES: SEAFOOD FESTIVAL PACKS BAYVIEW PARK

Last weekend was too chilly and breezy boat trips, poolside drinks and beach days. But the weather turned out to be perfect for the 17th annual Key West Seafood Festival, a celebration of our local saltwater bounty presented by the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association. Bayview Park was packed...
Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West Beach

The man, a citizen of Romania, was swimming at the Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State park when he was attacked and bitten – by something big. 34-year-old Nicolae Cioban, a Romanian citizen on vacation in Key west, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park on Sunday at around 2 p.m., when he was bitten by what Key West police said, “appeared to be a large shark.”
MARATHON MIDDLE SCHOOLER RECOVERS FROM EMERGENCY BRAIN SURGERY

Daelani Holmes is an 11-year-old student at Marathon Middle School. After seeming to recover from a sinus infection, she began having headaches that could last over three weeks. At first she tried to continue living her normal life, but one day, Daelani told her parents that the headaches were getting more severe, and something wasn’t right.
