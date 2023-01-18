On January 20, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia. Numerous localities in the Commonwealth are under consideration and will be decided later. These new campuses will combine the expandable capacity to position AWS for long-term growth in the Commonwealth. Amazon is among the largest private-sector employers in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It established its first AWS data centers and operations facilities in 2006 and later announced its second headquarters (HQ2) in Arlington in 2018. This announcement of the planned investment will create at least 1,000 total new jobs across Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO