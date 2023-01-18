ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 12

Jonathan Blakely
2d ago

The only slaves Lee ever owned were inherited. He never bought or sold any slaves. In fact he freed the slaves that he inherited.

Reply
3
Kenneth Musgrove
3d ago

they have done everything to us time to stand for what we believe in

Reply
13
Related
royalexaminer.com

Secret execution tapes and more Virginia headlines

• Disputing a Thursday story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ford denied that it had chosen to build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Virginia before Gov. Glenn Youngkin took the state out of the running for the project. The Youngkin administration has said the state had not reached the stage of offering the company an incentive package.—Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Maryland’s legal cannabis market to be shaped by many hands

With lawmakers facing a July 1 deadline to provide a framework for the legal use, possession, and sale of cannabis after voters approved full legalization in November, it’s clear, just a week into the General Assembly session, that the task won’t be straightforward. While the public is generally...
MARYLAND STATE
royalexaminer.com

Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in the Commonwealth by 2040 to expand data center campuses

On January 20, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia. Numerous localities in the Commonwealth are under consideration and will be decided later. These new campuses will combine the expandable capacity to position AWS for long-term growth in the Commonwealth. Amazon is among the largest private-sector employers in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It established its first AWS data centers and operations facilities in 2006 and later announced its second headquarters (HQ2) in Arlington in 2018. This announcement of the planned investment will create at least 1,000 total new jobs across Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Push to limit prison and jail fees hits early obstacle in Virginia House

At an early-morning committee meeting Thursday, Virginia Del. Irene Shin, D-Loudoun, pulled out packages of Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and Hot Tamales and put them in a pile on the podium in front of her. “Are you trying to bribe us?” a committee member asked jokingly.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

House subcommittee approves bill to restrict early voting

RICHMOND – A bill to limit early voting to two weeks before an election moved on to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections with a 6-4 vote on Jan. 17. Currently, Virginia allows absentee in-person voting 45 days before an election. This time frame makes Virginia one of the states – among Maine, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming – with the longest absentee voting period, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News, after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Del. Dave LaRock files “Sage’s Law,” HB 2432, to protect parental rights and at-risk children in Virginia

Sage’s Law seeks to address several failures of the government that were experienced first-hand by a Virginia teenager and her parents over the past year. Michele Blair, the mother of the bill’s namesake, shared her story of being intentionally kept in the dark about her daughter’s gender struggles while at school by both teachers and counselors, which led to Sage being bullied, assaulted, sex-trafficked, and then kept from returning to her parents after she was rescued because of unfounded claims of child abuse. Sage’s story is heartbreaking and compelling.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud

Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians

By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Youngkin responds to state senator's gun control proposal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a slew of shootings happening in Virginia, adding to the nation's already staggering numbers, state Senator Creigh Deeds is taking action. Deeds has proposed a law banning the sale and possession of assault weapons made after July 1, 2023. It would also prohibit anyone...
VIRGINIA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Virginia: Full Details!

Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in solitude on the beach? If so, then Virginia is the perfect destination for you. To find you a sandy piece of tranquil heaven, these are the most uncrowded beaches in Virginia. Cape Charles Beach. Outlook...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Virginia National Guard receives award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For 11 months over 1,000 soldiers in the Virginia National Guard served in the Horn of Africa. They were the biggest American presence in Africa in decades. “Our state and our country asked us to step up and do a job and I think we...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy