The New York Yankees have a left field problem, but — say it with us now! — they don’t have any money to spend to fix it, either. No, seriously. They could either spend a measly $3 million for a marginal upgrade (even the Adam Duvalls of the world are now gone) and risk the highest levels of taxation, or they could give Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera (and Rafael Ortega!) reps and reassess at the deadline.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO