It would be cool if some of the Jacksonville Jaguars kneeled in protest of Ron DeSantis’ recent actions

When the Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, it will be Jacksonville’s first time playing in the Divisional Round since 2017 — which is also the last time the Jags made the playoffs. 2017 is coincidentally the same year in which members of the team kneeled against a politician’s hateful ways. Donald Trump was the cause then. If it happened this time, it would be because of Ron DeSantis.
247Sports

Five-star RB Kameron Davis returns home to FSU for Junior Day

TALLAHASSEE -- Long-time Florida State running back pledge Kameron Davis made the short drive south to Tallahassee to spend some time with his future coaching staff and teammates during Saturday's Junior Day. Davis was among the several-dozen priority prospects at the event. Davis, looking every bit the 200 pounds he's...
247Sports

4-star edge Dylan Stephenson, who keeps showing up at FSU, on why it is a regular stop for him

TALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star junior edge Dylan Stephenson spent his Saturday at Florida State. He said it was his fourth or fifth visit to see the Seminoles. The No. 92 overall prospect and No. 8 edge in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings spoke about why he keeps showing up in Tallahassee, what today's visit was about, and more.
